What Was the ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale Closing Song?

The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead often rely on heavy use of music to convey mood in the often chaotic and violent world the shows inhabit — and this weekend’s midseason finale for Fear was no different.

The song that closed out the episode was “Love Love Love” by The Mountain Goats, from the band’s 2005 album The Sunset Tree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find it on Spotify, Play Music, or various other music purchasing and streaming services, or just watch the unofficial version above.

Spoilers forthcoming for last night’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead.

The Mountain Goats, began recording in 1991 (but was originally just frontman John Darnielle, despite the name), are apparently favorites of the producers of The Walking Dead universe: the song “Up the Wolves,” which also appeared on The Sunset Tree, was featured in The Walking Dead‘s season four episode “Still,” when Darryl and Beth burned down the cabin.

The episode gave fans a lot to think about while the song played out; audiences were still reeling from the (apparent?) death of Madison Clark in the episode, is a game-changer for the series which will be rivaled only by Andrew Lincoln’s planned departure from The Walking Dead in the fall.

It is plausible that it was Lincoln’s departure that helped push AMC in the direction of making sweeping changes to Fear: following Season Eight, only a small handful of cast members who joined in Season Three or earlier have remained an active part of The Walking Dead, and of course we are now midway through Fear‘s fourth season.

“There’s only me left in the top 10 [of the call sheet,]” Lincoln told ComicBook.com ahead of the Season Eight finale. “Norman [Reedus] and Melissa [McBride] and Danai [Gurira] and [Lauren Cohan], they’re all in the twenties…This job is, as I said before, glorious and unique. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. The stinger is the fact that I seem to be the guy left on the pier waving people away. That’s powerful.”

Though Lincoln has expressed his excitement over the new showrunner heading into Season Nine, with Angela Kang taking on the position, he also has told ComicBook.com that he is ready to see an endpoint for his character which could be justified for the series.

“There’s part of me that really wants to complete something,” Lincoln said. “How long that takes? I don’t know but certainly I really think the fans and my character deserves an end point as some time in the future.”

Fear The Walking Dead returns with the back half of season 4 Sunday, August 12 on AMC.