Who Are the New Characters in The Walking Dead Spinoff?

AMC on Thursday published first-look photos from its untitled third Walking Dead series, offering a peek at the ensemble of never-before-seen characters headlining the network’s second TWD Universe spinoff. Set a decade into the zombie apocalypse, TWD3 tells the story of the first generation raised after the fall of civilization as it follows a core cast of young survivors who grew up in a place of comfort and security. The kids will then leave everything and journey beyond their home on a dangerous quest, according to chief content officer and TWD3 co-creator Scott Gimple.

Early character descriptions previously revealed by Variety described Alexa Mansour’s Hope, one of two female leads, as a “good-natured rule-breaker who lives for today. She is likable and funny on the outside but sad on the inside.” Photos show Hope sharing a tender moment with Iris (Aliyah Royale), hinting the pair are close friends.

Nico Tortorella plays Felix, described by the actor as “kind of the dad in charge” and “very much the protector of a younger generation.” When Tortorella was cast in August, his character was noted to be an “honorable man of his word” and one who “isn’t afraid to fight for others’ acceptance.” Tortorella’s Felix is pictured alongside Annet Mahendru’s Huck, but details behind her character have yet to surface.

Photos also show Nicolas Cantu’s Elton, earlier described as an old soul with a friendly demeanor who is “small for his age.” Despite his scrawny stature, Elton might also exhibit fighting prowess as the character is said to have a black belt in karate. Also pictured is Hal Cumpston’s Silas, a character said to be “big for his age.” Described as a shy loner that some kids find scary, Silas “hates the fact that he scares people.”

The most recent addition to the cast was Joe Holt as Leo Bennett, described by Deadline as “a solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future. He’d risk his life to save the people he cares about.”

A synopsis for the 10-episode spinoff, released by AMC during San Diego Comic-Con in July, said the coming-of-age story will see some of its characters become heroes while some become villains. “In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad,” the synopsis teases.

The series’ first teaser trailer is above. AMC will debut the spinoff in Spring 2020. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

