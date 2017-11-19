With a new episode of The Walking Dead comes the possibility of more characters being claimed by the zombie apocalypse.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×05 is titled, “The Big Scary U.” The official synopsis for The Big Scary U reads, “With war raging all around him, we get a close look at Negan and the lives of the Saviors during the conflict through a familiar set of eyes.”

With the return of Negan and Father Gabriel, both characters are inherently in danger as they are surrounded by danger. However, given their vastly different skillsets, they might be able to put their differences aside and escape.

Meanwhile, Rick and Daryl’s journey continues in the aftermath of a Fast & Furious encounter encounter with the Saviors. Other than these aforementioned names, few characters have changed their status in recent weeks.

So, who is in danger and who is safe heading into The Walking Dead Episode 8×05?

Rick- Safe. Having survived an encounter with a 50 caliber machine gun and stealing a high-speed car, can anything kill Rick at this point?

Negan- Safe. Though Negan is trapped in a trailer with Father Gabriel, the holy man shows no signs of being able to kill him, while Negan gleefully introduced himself when they were last seen together. There is certainly a plan brewing.

Michonne- Safe. Michonne will sit out the early parts of the war as she stays home in Alexandria to recover from her injuries acquired in the Season 7 finale.

Carl- Safe. Along with Michonne, Carl will protect Alexandria. Unless an unexpected ambush arrives at their gate, both characters are safe, for now. When the time comes, however, both Carl and Michonne may be called upon to protect their home in major ways.

Carol- Safe. Though Carol was listed in danger last week, she proved once again no threat is too big for her (so far). Having taken out the surrounding Saviors and walker threats and returning to the Kingdom, Carol is surrounded by no imminent threats.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl’s hunger to kill places him in a questionable position but he is quick to act and a skilled survivor. Though he is over-eager to kill the Saviors, Daryl is on a mission to protect himself and those around him by keeping threats at bay.

Maggie- Safe. Clearly in charge of the Hilltop now, Maggie has a massive following willing to work with and for her. With a good head on her shoulders, Maggie remains hungry for revenge but careful to act.

Morgan- Danger. Morgan has, once again, ventured into the apocalypse on his own in an unstable mindset. Luckily, he is willing to kill to survive, but that might not be enough if he comes across a herd or army.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled fighter but lost a few allies when he decided to keep the Saviors alive. Still, he is not in danger as he remains in control of the situation.

Enid- Safe. Enid has finally found a reason to become a part of the group: her “family” of sorts with Maggie. She will help her friends survive and do the same herself.

Gabriel- Danger. Trapped in a trailer with Negan and getting the villain to reveal characteristics he hasn’t revealed to anyone puts Gabriel in a risky position.

Gregory- Danger. Gregory has no friends any more. The Saviors have outed him as a traitor to the Hilltop, and the Hilltop has abandoned him as well. He is unwelcome in his own home.

Dwight- Danger. In Negan’s absence, the Saviors will have to step up in big ways. With a lot of people looking to Dwight, he’ll be eager not to strike Rick Grimes and Alexandria but also preserve his cover as a traitor.

Simon- Danger. The Sanctuary is overrun with walkers and Negan is trapped outside. With Dwight showing little interest in helping any of the Saviors, the group will likely turn to Simon in a dangerous time of need.

Ezekiel- Safe. Though the King has been broken down by the loss of his army and tiger, he is safely at home and will gather himself to rise again.

Jerry- Safe. Devastated like Ezekiel, Jerry is saddened by the Kingdom’s losses but has also returned home safely.

Tara- Safe. Though Tara disagrees with Jesus’ decision, she will not make any moves which are wild enough to put herself or those around her in danger.

Rosita- Safe. Having been shot in the Season 7 finale, Rosita will sit out the early battles as Michonne does to stay home and recover. Still, she is a worthy soldier and could be called upon to defend Alexandria on a moment’s notice.

Eugene- Danger. Eugene might be more of an enemy to Rick than the Simon’s, Gavin’s or Arat’s of the bunch. He has thoroughly betrayed the group and helped facilitate Sasha’s death. He is of little value to Negan at the moment, as well, putting him in a dangerous place.

Aaron- Safe. The loss of Eric will become a driving point for Aaron as he continues to emerge as a leader in the apocalypse. Now, he has more motivation than ever to find revenge and eliminate the Saviors.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.