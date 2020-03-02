The Walking Dead: Is Alpha Dead?

For the second week in a row, The Walking Dead has left fans wondering if key characters are dead or alive. In the midseason premiere one week ago, an explosive ending to the story involving the cave story left Magna and Connie trapped and possibly dead underground after falling into a trap set by the Whisperers. While Sunday night's Episode 10x10 (Stalker) did not address the fates of Magna and Connie (it slightly hinted at their survival with Daryl's persistence on "Where are they?" and Alpha's lack of confirming them dead in such moments), it did leave Alpha's fate up in the air.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 10x10 follow. Major spoilers!

At the end of the episode, Alpha was surrounded by a couple of her Whisperer followers, having lost a lot of blood and seemingly had life fade from her. She laid herself down on a towel and held a knife to her own stomach, wishing that Lydia would have offed her and taken over leadership as Alpha within the Whisperers. With her life fading, she recited the reasons why the Whisperers are so strong and menacing, ultimately proclaiming, "We are the end of the world."

This is not the end of Alpha. The leader of the Whisperers is not dead. Still, her days are numbered.

In The Walking Dead comics, Negan and Alpha's infamous sex scene which was showcased went very differently. In issue #156 of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead comics, Negan seems to be getting ready to hook up with Alpha after spending time learning the ways of the Whisperers. However, instead of sleeping with Alpha as he did on the TV show, Negan cut off Alpha's head and delivered it to Rick Grimes in Alexandria. The issue published around the time of San Diego Comic-Con in 2017, ahead of The Walking Dead's Season 7 premiere. At that time, Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan told ComicBook.com it was an easy "F--- yeah," in regards to wanting to carry out the moment.

Whether or not this moment can still be coming to The Walking Dead remains to be seen but the story seems to be leaning a bit more into Carol playing a significant role in the death of Alpha and revenge for Henry's death has been her prominent motivator.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.