The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 12: Walk With Us

AMC will air the twelfth episode of The Walking Dead's tenth season on Sunday night, picking up directly where its predecessor left off. The episode is, in many ways, the second half of a two-part Whisperer War epic on the zombie drama. Last fans saw, he group of survivors from the Hilltop community were trapped by their enemy and surrounded by fire while also being covered in a highly flammable substance themselves. An exclusive clip from the episode, seen in the video above, seems to imply that the Whisperers will indeed win this battle but, for Alpha, the war is not yet over.

The Walking Dead Episode 10x12 is titled, "Walk With Us." The official synopsis for Walk With Us reads, "Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop, with Negan's help." The episode is directed by executive producer and VFX genius Greg Nicotero on a script from Eli Jorne and Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Alpha has been eager to find Lydia since she left her in the show's ninth season. When Alpha returned to the Whisperers, she lied to the group and told them that Lydia was dead. Negan is one of very few people within the horde to know of Lydia's survival, although he often stands for protecting kids' lives rather than killing them -- with the exception being the time he wanted to kill Carl as a means to punish Rick (that part is still a little confusing). Now, as Alpha is declaring that she does not yet have what she wants following the destruction outside of the Hilltop, Negan and Beta are at odds about who should or should not be involved in the conversation about helping Alpha get her wish.

Pre-production on The Walking Dead's eleventh season has been temporarily put on hold due to coronavirus concerns, as well as Fear the Walking Dead taking a break from its production in Austin, Texas.

Are you enjoying Season 10 of The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.