The Walking Dead Fans Pay Tribute to Michonne Ahead of Danai Gurira’s Last Episode

The Walking Dead fans are celebrating Michonne and Danai Gurira ahead of her exit episode, Sunday's "What We Become." Now in her eighth season as katana-wielding walker slayer Michonne, Gurira confirmed her exit at San Diego Comic-Con in July, where the teary actress was received by a standing ovation during The Walking Dead's Season 10 panel. In "What We Become," Michonne returns Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to his home on Bloodsworth Island, following through on a deal reached in the midseason 10 finale, "The World Before." In exchange for reuniting the stranded Virgil with his family, Michonne will receive weapons he says can defeat Alpha's (Samantha Morton) walker horde.

"I'd just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life, to play this role, and to be amongst these people and those that are not here right now and amongst all of you. I am very, very thankful for the experience that I've had in ways I can't even express right now. I will say my heart does not leave, in any way shape or form," Gurira said at Comic-Con.

Since first appearing on the show alongside Andrea (Laurie Holden) in 2012 and becoming part of the Walking Dead Family, Gurira said, "I felt this energy, and it doesn't ever end. The connection between us never ends, and that's what keeps me going with the decision I made."

Gurira added the decision was a "very difficult" one that is "not connected to my heart."

"My heart stays right here. But it was about my calling, in a sense, and other things I feel called to," she said. "And the opportunities I've had, wanting to explore them for others through the other thing I do as a creator of work. So all I'm filled with is a lot of pain about leaving, and a lot of gratitude, and thanks to all of you, I love you guys, I love this show. TWD Family is forever. Forever. Thank you all so much, I love you all."

