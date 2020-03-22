The Walking Dead: Rick, Glenn, Andrea, and More Return in Michonne's Final Episode

The Walking Dead has been making a habit of giving its longest running characters the proper farewells. This means, some of the exits for cast members who have been a part of the AMC series since its earliest days are being greeted by familiar faces which fans have not seen for years. For example, Rick's final episode of the series brought back Scott Wilson as Hershel Greene for a dream sequence, along with Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh and Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha. Now, with Danai Gurira departing the series and her role of Michonne, a few familiar faces were brought back to The Walking Dead. Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 10x13 follow. Major spoilers! Several characters appeared on The Walking Dead who have not been a part of the series for varied amounts of time but it does not seem as though any of them were called to the set of the AMC show. Instead director of Episode 10x13, Sharat Raju, found clever ways to remix footage from the show. Most of the reused footage called for sequences from the show's second and seventh seasons to be featured in a remixed form. Below, we run through the characters who returned for a trippy sequence in which Michonne imagined a path where she became an ally to Negan.

Rick Grimes (Photo: AMC) Rick appeared in the episode several times. In fact, very interestingly, Rick was responsible for killing Michonne during the All Out War story which had Michonne aligned with Negan. He was bullied by her during the new take on the line up sequence, as she filled in for Negan and talked down to Rick for killing the Saviors in their sleep. She was present at the satellite station when Rick and company were gunning people down, another piece which called for edited footage to put her and Rick in a frame together. The moment where Rick was seen killing Michonne was remixed footage from Season 2 when Rick had to put Sophia down outside of Hershel's barn.

Glenn (Photo: AMC) Glenn also showed up briefly in the episode. During the raid on the satellite station, Glenn was seen killing Laura in her sleep. In the real timeline, he killed a different Savior. When he went into another room at that satellite station, he came upon Michonne. Instead of being able to kill her, Glenn was greeted by an already awake Michonne who shot and killed him. This meant that Glenn was edited out off the infamous line up scene, where Michonne took the place of Negan this time around.

Heath (Photo: AMC) Of course, beside Glenn in the sequence where he was killing Saviors, was Heath. As the real story went, Glenn spared Heath of having to actually kill anyone during this raid. While Heath survived the original encounter with the Saviors and went missing (a return from which has been promised), he did not survive the raid in Michonne's hallucination. Like Glenn, he was killed by Michonne in this scenario.

Laura (Photo: AMC) Laura exited The Walking Dead much more recently than any of the other characters on this list. Lindsley Register's character was killed by Beta only a couple of episodes back but the actress got another shot at the role, being present for Negan's first encounter with Michonne in this trippy alternate reality. As mentioned earlier, Laura was killed by Glenn in this timeline. Interestingly, there was no sign of Dwight, as Austin Amelio has been busy filming that character's role on Fear the Walking Dead.

Andrea (Photo: AMC) Michonne's journey came full circle for Danai Gurira's exit. The character was first introduced rescuing Laurie Holden's Andrea in the woods after she narrowly escaped Hershel's barn. In this scenario, Michonne's alternate timeline began when she did not help Andrea. Andrea, in this case, was eaten by walkers as Michonne walked away while listening to her screams. While Andrea appeared in a considerable bit of footage, it appears to be reused from the Season 2 finale when Andrea stumbled upon Michonne with only Gurira having reshot the alternate take. The series did, however, use a prop body to show Andrea after she had been devoured.