The Walking Dead Data Determines the Show’s Worst Episode Ever

Data gathered from IMDb determines the "worst episode ever" of The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and other hit television shows that are among the most commonly rated shows as voted by users. Data analysis previously determined all but one of the ten worst episodes of The Walking Dead belong to Season 7 and Season 8, both currently tied as the lowest-rated seasons of the zombie drama with a matching 64% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Lowest-rated episodes on IMDb include "The Other Side," "Last Day on Earth," the premiere episode of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, "Time for After," "Monsters," and "The King, the Widow and Rick."

A graph created by Bo McCready shows Season 7 episode 6, "Swear," is the lowest-rated episode from all ten seasons of The Walking Dead. On IMDb, "Swear" has a 5.6 rating determined by 11,558 user votes.

"Swear" finds Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Heath (Corey Hawkins) at the end of a two-week scouting mission in search of supplies. When Tara is separated from Heath by walkers, she meets Cyndie (Sydney Park), Rachel (Mimi Kirkland) and Natania (Deborah May) of the secluded Oceanside, an all-female community situated near a beach. Tara promises to keep the existence of the community secret despite needing weapons to combat the Saviors, who Tara learns killed girlfriend Denise (Merritt Weaver) and friends Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) when she returns home to Alexandria.

Besides the introduction of Oceanside, who would later prove themselves to be allies to Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) band of survivors, "Swear" is notable for making the current last appearance of Heath, who disappears almost without a trace: at the close of the episode, Tara discovers Heath's broken glasses, their RV missing, and a mysterious card reading "PPP."

"Tara's idea of where he went was where the 'PPP' card is from, which none of you will ever know until you watch the show, much later — because [then showrunner] Scott Gimple loves a good secret," Masterson said of the missing Heath aboard Walker Stalker Cruise 2019. "That's where Heath is."

The Walking Dead Seasons 9 and 10 showrunner Angela Kang earlier confirmed Heath's disappearance is tied to Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), formerly Jadis of the Scavengers. The missing Heath's whereabouts are still unknown, but he's been traded to the Civic Republic Military, a.k.a. CRM, the same shadowy organization who abducted Rick from Virginia.

