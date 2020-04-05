The Walking Dead Star’s New Look Has Fans Fearing Favorite Character Dies

The Walking Dead fans are fearing the worst for Kingdom adviser Jerry after star Cooper Andrews debuted a clean shaven look for the first time in four years on Instagram. Andrews joined the zombie drama in its seventh season, first appearing opposite Khary Payton's King Ezekiel in "The Well" in 2016. Jerry only narrowly escaped death earlier in The Walking Dead Season 10 when trapped in a cave teeming with walkers alongside Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff). He later exchanged what seemed to be final goodbyes with Ezekiel when the king set off with Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) on a mission to meet a new community in "Look at the Flowers."

Andrews first showed his shaved look on Instagram when participating in ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Shazam!, where Andrews plays foster dad Victor Vasquez.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will end prematurely on Sunday with episode 15, "The Tower," where the survivors are endangered by the walker horde unleashed by Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst). "A Certain Doom," the original season finale, will air once the required post-production work is safely able to be completed. The Greg Nicotero-directed episode was delayed by AMC when it became clear special effects work could not be finished because of the coronavirus crisis that has caused a series of delays among the three Walking Dead shows.

Season 11 of the show was due to begin filming later this month before AMC pushed physical production on the new season by three to four weeks on March 13. Writing work on the upcoming season is continuing remotely.

Here's what Walking Dead fans wrote in response to Andrews' post: