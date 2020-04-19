Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC later than usual when the sixth season of the Walking Dead spinoff premieres this summer. Following a late November production start and a month-long pause on filming ordered in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis, series lead Lennie James reported cast and crew based in Austin, Texas, participated in self-isolation when their scheduled week-long break turned into a one-month pause on production the same time all three Walking Dead shows entered into various stages of delay. The outbreak of COVID-19 interrupted plans for at least 40 consecutive weeks of new Walking Dead content that would have aired on Sundays through November.

The new season of Fear will launch sometime in August, according to star Danay García. That's the latest start to a season since the August 23 series premiere in 2015. Fear in recent years returned mid-April for the second and fourth seasons and early June for the third and fifth seasons, typically running through late September or October.

"This coming Season 6 is so exciting. For the first time you get to see the characters dealing with their own personal issues," García told FANFEST World. "The writers took the time to go deeper into who they really are. We've been on the show for five years, so you get to know them really well, but you hardly see them alone. When you are on your own, you discover a different part of you that you didn't know existed. That's what you'll see this season."

After Morgan (Lennie James) was shot and left for dead in the Season 5 finale, the new season finds the group of survivors split up across settlements controlled by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and the Pioneers. Among them are Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Dwight (Austin Amelio), estranged wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), newlyweds John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman), and Luciana (García).

The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple previously revealed the group's separation results in storytelling that is "more anthological" than before, telling Entertainment Weekly, "Structurally, the show is going to change quite a bit. There's going to be a great deal more focus within the stories, a little less vignette-y in telling 16 little movies."

"[Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg] are out of the gate wonderfully with the first two episodes, and it is a differentiating thing. It’s something that separates that show from the other two shows, telling these 16 little movies, being a bit more anthological," Gimple said. "It still is a serialized story, but it's told through these very focused perspectives."

