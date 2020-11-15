Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond Have Big New Episodes Tonight

✖

On Sunday night, AMC will air new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Fear the Walking Dead is showing the sixth episode of its sixth season. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is airing the seventh episode of its first season, bringing The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz back to the franchise once again as a director. In fact, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is finally set to drop its first episode that is truly interesting and compelling from start to finish thanks to a great story and performance involving Annet Mahendru as Huck under the direction of Cudlitz.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6x06 is titled, "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg." The official synopsis for Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg reads, "A deadly explosion in the oil fields sends June on a mission to save as many lives as possible. But, an investigation by Virginia threatens to undermine June's work." The episode will see Danay Garcia and Mo Collins returning as Luciana and Sarah for the first time in Season 6. Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg is directed by Sharat Raju on a script from Alex Delyle.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x07 is titled, "Truth or Dare." The official synopsis for Truth or Dare reads, "While the group searches for something to advance their quest, one of them recalls their struggles in the early days of the apocalypse. A game of truth or dare brings emotions to the surface." The episode is directed by former Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz on a script from Eddie Guzelian.

Following Sunday night's new episodes, ComicBook.com will publish exclusive interviews with Fear's June actress Jenna Elfman and World Beyond's Huck actress Annet Mahendru.

[Cudlitz] really grounded us all when he came on, his presence," Mahendru said of working under the direction of a seasoned TWD veteran. "It's such a huge franchise and just so much going on just constantly every day, we'd be having this responsibility of making this worthwhile for the fans because there was a lot of pushback like, 'Really? You guys think you can be part of this cool thing and make it cooler?' or whatever. So, there was just this huge weight on our shoulders, 'Are we enough? Are we doing our best?' Just freaked out by all of it, by this huge experience. And he came in and was like, 'Guys.' He's just this warm-hearted teddy bear that was like, "You guys." He just took us all in and he was so comforting."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in the Spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.