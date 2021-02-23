The Walking Dead: Exclusive Maggie & Daryl Clip (Episode 10x17)

The Walking Dead is set to return for additional Season 10 episodes on Sunday night and AMC has provided ComicBook.com with a clip from the upcoming Episode 10x17. The clip features Lauren Cohan's Maggie Rhee and Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon as the two characters have been reunited after Maggie's long absence, away from Alexandria. In the time which has passed, Maggie's son Hershel has grown quite a bit and she is remembering fondly some of the moments she has had with him despite the world around them being so terrible. The conversation is a touching moment between old friends and can be seen in the video above!

"It's in the aftermath of 10A and 10B. It is a part of that story. It's connected to all that," The Walking Dead's chief content office Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com about these additional episodes. "Even like 'Here's Negan' obviously has to do with Negan's backstory, but even then, that is directly connected to the story coming out of Season 10. There were six episodes, six weeks. We had to go right at it. Angela [Kang], the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all. And like Fear the Walking Dead, they're concentrated stories because they're shot in a way where we only have a couple of characters that we're focusing on. I just love those kind of stories. It's weird, for all of the intensity and fire that was under everyone to turn out as well, they're amazing in that 'Here's Negan' is an incredible episode. It's really strange, the circumstances, how this all came together, but these six episodes are gonna be something that I think people are gonna really, really enjoy."

The Walking Dead is getting started on production of its eleventh and final season, one which will begin airing its episodes in the Fall of 2021 before concluding the series in 2022. Fear the Walking Dead will continue its sixth season in the spring and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will air its second and final season later this year.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. Episode 10x17 is available now on the AMC+ streaming service.