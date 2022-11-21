Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial

Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.

The commercial saw Walking Dead alum Joe Ando Hirsh, Dallas Roberts, Andrew J. West, and Laurie Holden all reprise their roles, albeit as undead zombies who could talk. They advertised several different products, like DoorDash, Autodesk, Ring, and Deloitte, though it seems the entire ad was an effort to promote MNTN Performance TV. You can check the commercial out in its entirety below!

Maximum Effort brought a few characters back to life for #TWD tonight. It was a stupid amount of work and fun, especially for commercials that will run just once. Also... Worth it. #WalkingDeadvertising pic.twitter.com/g77iqQhq6e — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 21, 2022

"Maximum Effort brought a few characters back to life for [The Walking Dead] tonight," Reynolds wrote in a tweet, sharing the commercial. "It was a stupid amount of work and fun, especially for commercials that will run just once. Also... Worth it."

The commercial started with Hirsh's character Rodney, who was nothing more than a head that had fallen from a pike, ordering DoorDash from a phone via a severed finger in his mouth. Roberts' Milton came next, giving a presentation about Autodesk. West's Gareth hid out in his home and used a Ring doorbell to scope out the people he didn't want to let inside. Finally, Holden's Andrea got a couple of segments in the commercial. She first appeared in the Governor's office, surrounded by heads in jars, talking about Deloitte. After Reynolds started to speak, Holden cut him off and explained MNTN Performance TV, a program that allows companies to advertise their products on television.

This is one of Reynolds' many ventures that Maximum Effort creates commercials for. Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin, two of Reynolds' companies, have befitted from various clever commercials, often with celebrity guests. Reynolds also co-owns Wrexham AFC, a professional football club in Wales, alongside Rob McElhenney.

What did you think of the Maximum Effort Walking Dead finale commercial? Let us know in the comments!