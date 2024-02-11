The Walking Dead's Scott Gimple Has One Regret With Series, And It's Not What You Think

2024 marks fourteen years of The Walking Dead Universe on television. Over 170 episodes and sixteen seasons of the flagship The Walking Dead TV series along with six different spinoff TV shows later and it's one of the biggest franchises in television storytelling of all time. But what if there was one thing that they could go back and change about the show...what would it be? Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for the upcoming The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, we asked The Walking Dead CCO Scott Gimple this exact question. Be it a story point, or something they would later revisit, what would he change about The Walking Dead? His answer was a little more sentimental.

"Oh my word. Oh dear. I don't know, man. I don't like having regrets and even if I have them, I don't even wanna share them. I will say a regret I have, which is not like a story of regret. But when we did the premiere in Madison Square Garden, I got into like a conversation with somebody in the green room. I don't know if it was Norman (Reedus) or somebody else and I never sat down to watch it in that crowd and I regret that all the time not watching the show on the big screen. I think it was 601. I don't know what I was doing because I could call Norman now. I don't know if we were talking, I was talking to somebody else but I majorly regret not sitting in the audience for that one. It was an amazing event and I was in a green room."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live cast

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live series is the much anticipated return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, filling in the gap of the story about what happened to his character after he left the flagship The Walking Dead series in season 9 and taking the place of the previously announced trilogy of feature films that would focus on the character. In addition to the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes,The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Liv will also continuing the story of Danai Gurira's Michonne following The Walking Dead series finale and her pursuit of a reunion with Rick

They're not the only cast members from the other shows that will appear in the series either with Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis Stokes aka Anne also set to appear, picking up from her appearances in The Walking Dead (where she picked up Rick and mysteriously fled with him) and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (where it was confirmed she works for the Civic Republic Military). Other cast members in the series include Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matt Jeffries, and Terry O'Quinn, who plays the role of Beale, The Major General of the Civic Republic Military.

When does The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live start?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere its first episode on AMC on Sunday, February 25, 2024. The six-episode series will premiere new episodes weekly, with the release schedule looking like this:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1 release date – Sunday, February 25, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 release date – Sunday, March 3, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 release date – Sunday, March 10, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4 release date – Sunday, March 17, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 release date – Sunday, March 24, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 release date – Sunday, March 31, 2024

AMC describes The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as follows: