Third Walking Dead Series Will Be “Completely Different” from Other Two Shows

AMC's coming third Walking Dead series will be "completely different" from the flagship series and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, says chief content officer Scott Gimple.

"We're starting shooting next month," Gimple told Alternative Mindz.

"All of that is with the little asterisk of 'Who knows?' Things could change. It's gonna be completely different from the other two shows. We're trying to open up these new worlds of The Walking Dead to show different corners, different tones, different aspects. Hopefully they compliment one another."

The cabler officially greenlit the second spinoff in April, announcing a July shooting start in Virginia. The 10-episode freshman season will air in 2020 as part of The Walking Dead's tenth anniversary celebration.

Gimple co-created the series with Walking Dead veteran Matt Negrete, who will serve as showrunner. The untitled third Walking Dead series will follow two young female protagonists and explore the first generation raised after the fall of civilization.

"Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead Universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a 'Decade of the Dead' on TV and over fifteen years of Robert Kirkman's brilliant comic," Gimple said in a past statement.

"Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD's long history — I'm thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we've seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world."

AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett teased the series will expand the Walking Dead Universe "in new and exciting ways for our fans."

Barnett later told Vulture the series is part of the network's ambition to highlight "complicated women."

"I think AMC has been incredibly good, for very many years, at telling complex stories about masculinity," Barnett said. "A lot of the shows have very strong female characters, [but] there are a lot more stories to be told in our world about complicated women. We've just begun to scratch the surface. I continue to be very interested in that."

The untitled third Walking Dead spinoff will premiere on AMC in 2020.