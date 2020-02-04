Supernatural Reportedly Recasting Young Sam and Dean for Final Season

Only about a month of production remains on the final season of The CW's Supernatural, and there's still a lot of ground left to cover for the Winchesters. Part of that ground will be going back to the beginning as a new report reveals that one of the final episodes will dial the clock back once again. TV Line brings word that the series is reportedly on the hunt for actors to play the young versions of both Sam and Dean, revealing that one episode in particular could spotlight the pair on one of their first hunts together as youngsters.

As fans well know, flashbacks to Sam and Dean's early years are pretty common throughout the whole of Supernatural, with many young boys and teens (even babies!) filling in for the two throughout its fifteen seasons. For the upcoming episode, Young Sam will be 9 at the time it takes place with Young Dean clocking in at 13. Another big question mark about the young versions of the characters that will appear is how it will factor into the series finale. With such little production time left before the series wraps completely, it seems likely that this flashback episode will be among its last, so it could be very important in the grand scheme.

While Supernatural will be off the air for the next several weeks, that doesn't mean that things are slowing down just yet. Last month, series star Jared Padalecki took to social media to update fans on the final season by sharing images of himself returning to the show's set while Misha Collins also posted to social media, revealing at that time they only had 60 more days left of filming before the end. Since then the total number of days is now within the 30 - 40 range.

Last year, ahead of the final season's premiere, Padalecki spoke about his hopes for the end of Supernatural, noting that he hoped the Winchester brothers manage to find some version of peace before it all ends.

"I feel like Sam and Dead find some version of peace," Padalecki said. "Whether or not that's alive or dead, or if Amara possesses me or whatever the situation is, I feel like they find more peace than when the season starts."

“You don’t want to leave people feeling hollow. You don’t want to leave people feeling cynical,” added co-showrunner Andrew Dabb. “That doesn’t mean the ending is always happy and everybody high-fiving, but it means that the journey was worth something and came to a place that makes everyone feel it was, again, worth kind of taking that trip.”

Supernatural fans will have to wait a little while before the final season returns as The CW has the series on an another hiatus with the long-running series returning on March 16 on a new night and time: Mondays at 8/7c.

