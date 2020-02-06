How to See Your Entire Netflix Viewing History

Netflix has been around for a few years now, enough time that some users probably don't even remember when the company first added streaming as an option alongside the DVD mailers. We've all watched so much content on the service in the time that it's been available, it would be really hard to recall the first thing you streamed after launching your account. However, as it turns out, there's actually an option in the settings of your Netflix account that allows you to check out your entire viewing history, all the way back to your very first binge.

No matter how much you've watched on Netflix over the years, the service keeps track of your entire viewing history, allowing you to go back through and see exactly what you've watched and when. Wondering how? Let's break it down!

First of all, you have to be on a web browser to see anything in your account settings, the mobile app won't let you in. Once you hop on a computer, login to your Netflix account and click the drop-down menu at the top right of the page.

There are plenty of options within the account menu of Netflix, but most of them don't matter for this exercise. Go all the way down to the very last part of the menu titled "My Profile." From there, you'll see a link on the right side called "Viewing Activity." Go ahead and click on that.

What you should see now is a list of your viewing activity on Netflix, beginning with what you watched most recently. The list only shows a handful of titles before giving you the option to show more. However, instead of clicking "Show More" a thousand times and consistently scrolling to find the beginning of your history, you can just download the whole thing into one document. The "Download All" link should be on the right side of the page. Click that and a plain text document will be downloaded to your computer, showing you every single movie and TV episode you watched and when.

Seeing your viewing history is just that simple. What was the very first thing you ever watched on Netflix? Download your list and let us know in the comments!

