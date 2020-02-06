The CW's Walker Texas Ranger Reboot Casts The 100 Star Lindsey Morgan

The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has added another network star. The reboot has added The 100 star Lindsey Morgan in a lead role in the series which was picked up for a full season order for the 2020-2021 television series back in January after news of the reboot arrived last October.

Morgan, who plays Raven Reyes on The 100 which will end its run this spring after seven seasons, will play Micki, the new partner of Padalecki's Walker. According to the character description (via Variety), the San Antonio born and raised Micki is focused and perceptive, her family residing in Texas since before it was Texas. With both Army and law enforcement experience, Micki knows first-hand what it's like to be singled out and discriminated against due to her gender. Micki will be one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history on the series.

The Walker reboot is said to be a complete reboot of the original series, essentially erasing the events of the Norris vehicle for this new story. CBS recently took the same approach with reboots of Magnum PI and MacGyver, both of which have proven to be successful on the network. Walker, Texas Ranger is one of two new projects that The CW has already ordered to series, in addition to the latest Arrowverse spinoff, Superman & Lois. The network has quite a lot of projects still in various stages of development, from the Arrow backdoor pilot Green Arrow and the Canaries to new takes on Dark Shadows, The Lost Boys, Kung Fu, The 4400, and The L.A. Complex.

Padalecki will play the titular Cordell Walker in the reboot, "a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state's most elite unit." As a widower and father of two, Walker returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years on a high-profile undercover case. With his new partner, one of the only women in the history of the Texas Rangers, Walker will face new challenges and serve as the kind of modern day hero the world has been looking for.

Walker, Texas Ranger is being executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor) and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lindsey Liberstore.

