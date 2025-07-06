This Amazing Sci-Fi Show Was Never Finished, and It Needs a Revival

The realm of science fiction television has produced myriad outstanding shows over the years, and one of the genre’s best titles never even finished its story. Upon looking back at sci-fi history, essential series like The Twilight Zone and The X-Files thrilled viewers with their blend of sci-fi and horror, while space operas like Battlestar Galactica, Firefly, and Star Trek captivated audiences with their far-reaching narratives and intense political themes. Star Wars reimagined sci-fi by incorporating all of the genre’s best qualities into its fantasy world, and newer shows like Stranger Things, Silo, and Severance prove that sci-fi has a bright future in TV. Beyond the category’s most renowned series, there exists one truly brilliant work of sci-fi that somehow isn’t appreciated enough.

Deservedly considered among the greatest sci-fi TV shows ever, The Expanse premiered in 2015 on SYFY, airing three seasons before its cancellation. Prime Video then saved The Expanse from certain death, reviving the series for three more seasons. Set three centuries in the future, The Expanse chronicles a future in which humans have colonized the Solar System into three factions: Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt. In the series, James Holden (Steven Strait) and his crew of misfit space travelers aboard the Rocinante find themselves embroiled in rising tensions between the groups and the emergence of a supernatural threat known as the Protomolecule. In 2022, The Expanse ended having only adapted six of the nine James S.A. Corey novels it bases its story on. Whether as a show or as movies on Prime Video or elsewhere, The Expanse needs to return at some point to finish what it started.

The Expanse Is a Brilliant Work of Sci-Fi, and Deserves More Recognition

The Expanse epitomizes what makes sci-fi such an engrossing genre. Its overarching story examines thought-provoking human and political themes relating to systemic oppression, climate change, tribalism, and more. The show’s substance is heightened by riveting space battles, stirring drama, and intricate world-building, granting excellent entertainment value to its material. A chain reaction of universe-altering events comprise The Expanse‘s six seasons, such as a Protomolecule-induced genocide and its fallout in Seasons 1 and 2, humanity’s attempt to expand civilization in Seasons 3 and 4, and an all-out war against an egomaniacal Belt leader in Seasons 5 and 6.

Outside of The Expanse‘s engaging plot threads, the series’ fascinating character arcs establish the show as a masterpiece. It’s endlessly compelling to follow the development of Holden and his cohorts Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper), Amos Burton (Wes Chatham), and Alex Kamal (Cas Anvar) on the Rocinante. At the same time, the stories of tough-as-nails Martian Marine Bobby Draper (Frankie Adams), unflinching United Nations Secretary General Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), villain-turned-hero Clarissa Mao (Nadine Nicole), and strong-willed Belter Camina Drummer (Cara Gee) are among The Expanse‘s best supporting arcs.

There’s an undeniable heart at the core of The Expanse that ties all of its superb elements together. The show never fails to land its most emotional moments, and it does a fantastic job of building the foundations for them to succeed. The Expanse‘s high-stakes plot points and major character deaths work so well thanks to the cast’s forceful and layered performances, as well as the show’s detailed development of its characters relationships. The unbreakable bond of a crew and the unwavering resolve of the Solar System’s people powerfully shine through in The Expanse.

Not every show based on a book or book series improves on its source material, but The Expanse intelligently alters the novels’ plot and characters to suit its TV adaptation. Although highly regarded among sci-fi fanatics and heralded by many as the sci-fi equivalent of Game of Thrones, The Expanse is still far from a household name. Thus, a revival of the show could also broaden its popularity among general audiences.

There’s Still Time for The Expanse to Tell the Rest of Its Story

The ending of Babylon’s Ashes, the basis for The Expanse Season 6, neatly wraps up existing storylines and sets up a 30-year time gap before the start of the next novel, Persepolis Rising and its successors Tiamat’s Wrath and Leviathan Falls. As a result, Season 6 served as a satisfying conclusion to The Expanse, but book readers were disappointed to see the TV adaptation fall short of completion. Those who have only watched The Expanse show unfortunately don’t get to see how the Protomolecule grows even deadlier and how remaining characters change as they age. Of course, anyone could simply pick up the books to find out how the story ends, but there’s no doubt that The Expanse‘s final three novels would make for exhilarating TV seasons or movies.

As of now, there’s no real reason to believe The Expanse will come back to adapt the final three novels of the series. The authors and co-showrunners, Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham, have begun work on a new show based on their new series The Captive’s War. Even so, fans should not give up hope. The narrative’s lengthy time jump between books means that The Expanse‘s creators don’t have to rush to bring back the show. There are limitless possibilities as to how The Expanse could return. Prime Video could greenlight new seasons after previously saving the series from cancellation, or a different streaming platform might opt to pick up The Expanse. Those who have followed The Expanse from its beginning know that nothing is impossible, so hopefully the fan support for this legendary sci-fi show can result in the story’s conclusion on screen.

All seasons of The Expanse are available to stream on Prime Video.