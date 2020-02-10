Turner and Hooch Series Headed to Disney+ with Josh Peck Starring

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck will lead the Turner & Hooch series moving forward at Disney+. Inspired by Disney-owned Touchstone Pictures' 1989 buddy cop comedy of the same name that starred Tom Hanks as Scott Turner — a detective who must turn to a murdered man's dog, the only witness to the murder, if he hopes to solve the mysterious crime — the Turner & Hooch series earlier reported to be in development at the streaming service has now been ordered at Disney+ as an hour-long, 12-episode series with Peck in the lead role of ambitious U.S. Marshall Scott Turner.

Burn Notice and X-Men-inspired The Gifted creator Matt Nix will write and executive produce the series with Josh Levy (Bones) acting as co-executive producer. The original film co-starring Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, and Reginald VelJohnson proved a hit, grossing more than $71 million at the box office.

NBC and Touchstone Television previously attempted to turn the film into a television series in 1990, airing a comedy pilot that starred Thomas F. Wilson (Back to the Future) in Hanks' role. A release date for the Disney+ take on Turner & Hooch has not been set.

The buddy cop comedy series is the latest in original programming headed to the streaming service, which has already signed up 28 million subscribers since launching in November.

Beyond live-action Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, both due out on the streaming service later this year alongside the second season of Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Disney is now in production on Loki and is now developing Marvel series Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Also headed to the service is a Lizzie McGuire sequel series, again starring Hilary Duff as the titular character who first led a Disney Channel series, as well as short-form series Muppets Now.

"We will continue to add [programming], we’ve got a lot coming up — we’ve just had a spot in the Super Bowl for three new original Marvel series, Mandalorian will come back in October, we have more Star Wars series in development, there are a lot of original movies — so that will continue," The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger recently said on CNBC ahead of Disney's fourth quarter earnings report. "And there will be growth in investment in original content. But this will never be what I’ll call a pure volume play. It will be about high-quality, branded content."

