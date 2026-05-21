Netflix Is Officially Cancelling Its Best Reacher Alternative (But for the Right Reason)

Due to the right reason, Netflix is pulling the plug on its best Reacher alternative. Alan Ritchson’s Prime Video series based on Lee Child’s popular novels is one of, if not the biggest, new franchises on TV of the last few years. Despite Tom Cruise’s short-lived film series, Ritchson’s portrayal of the former military-turned-wanderer fits the source material and is now widely regarded as the quintessential version of Jack Reacher. Given its success, it’s not surprising that it has paved the way for similar shows on streaming as a way to capitalize on its growing popularity.

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For Netflix, The Night Agent has been the perfect alternative to Prime Video’s Reacher. Led by Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, the titular character in the series, the show debuted in 2023 — a year after Ritchson’s series premiered. It quickly became the streamer’s premier spy thriller, amassing 133.1 million hours viewed across all three seasons. Despite its success, however, Netflix is pulling the plug on The Night Agent, with season 4 marking the final installment for the series.

Admittedly, this is a major disappointment. Considering its format, the series could have gone for longer. The good thing, however, is that it allows the show to end properly. Creator Shawn Ryan said: “ever since the initial success of ‘The Night Agent,’ I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” which means that fans can expect a complete arc for Basso’s character when The Night Agent finally bows out.

The Night Agent Ending With A Complete Story Is Better For Its Legacy

Like Reacher, The Night Agent is based on a novel, specifically by Matthew Kirk. That said, while the Prime Video series has multiple books to use as a narrative guide, the Netflix show has already eclipsed its print counterpart, since the book released in 2019 was a standalone narrative. This means that Ryan and the rest of his creative team have been carving Peter’s on-screen path on their own, which is both exciting and risky. So to learn that they have been working on The Night Agent‘s ending for a while now is reassuring for those who are worried that it might not be able to stick its landing.

Ultimately, it’s better for the overall legacy of The Night Agent to have a solid ending rather than Netflix extending its run without being able to maintain the quality of its storytelling or preserve its viewership. It’s no secret that season 3 suffered a massive drop in ratings following its successful first two years. In the grand scheme of things, The Night Agent‘s numbers are still decent, but ending it on a high while also delivering a complete arc for Peter can solidify its place as a classic conspiracy thriller.

All three seasons of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix.

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