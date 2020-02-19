Netflix Releases Umbrella Academy Season 2 Posters

After more than a year away from the spotlight, it looks like Netflix's breakout comic adaptation, Umbrella Academy, is finally making its highly-anticipated return to the streaming service. A second season of the series was quickly ordered by Netflix after its debut last year, confirmed to arrive at some point in 2020. While there still isn't an official release date for Umbrella Academy Season 2, it's clearly coming sometime soon, as Netflix is starting to ramp up its advertising efforts.

On Wednesday, the official Umbrella Academy Twitter shared a thread of posters for Season 2, eight in all. Seven of the posters focus on the seven children from the series, with their eyes in different colors appearing in the middle of an umbrella. The eighth poster deals with the overall narrative of the second season.

That eighth and final poster simply contains the number two, with an umbrella perched on the top, and the message "When are they?" written at the bottom.

You can scroll through and take a look at all eight of the new Umbrella Academy posters below! When do you think the second season of the series will arrive on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.