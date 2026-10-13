9 Years Ago, A Netflix Crime Thriller Confirmed It Was One of Their Best Shows in Just 10 Episodes

Crime dramas of the past always had a body, a suspect, and a detective who could solve everything before the next commercial break. Those days weren’t exactly over in 2017, but writers were starting to explore what happened inside a killer’s head. And one new Netflix series was about to make a room full of people talking feel more frightening than most shows’ big action scenes.

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The timing was right, too. True crime was having a moment, but this wasn’t another show interested in dressing up murder as a puzzle for viewers to solve. It was slower, stranger, and far more interested in the uncomfortable details. The lead agent wasn’t always the smartest guy in the room, and the people he interviewed could be disturbingly charming. That was part of the problem. Sometimes, the most unsettling person in a scene was the one smiling politely across the table. On October 13, Netflix gave viewers ten episodes of a series that understood this simple, ugly truth.

Mindhunter Made Serial Killers the Most Uncomfortable People on Netflix

David Fincher’s Mindhunter arrived on October 13, 2017. The show wasted little time establishing its approach. The first episode opens with FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) dealing with a hostage situation. He’s good at talking and interacting with everyone. The encounter leaves him questioning whether the Bureau really understands the people it deals with. Enter Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), a seasoned agent who has little patience for turning every criminal into a psychology lesson. The two make an odd pair. Holden wants to understand everything. Bill would sometimes rather get the job done and go home.

Then comes the second episode, and Ed Kemper changes the whole conversation. Cameron Britton plays Kemper as polite, articulate, and almost disturbingly easy to talk to. That’s what makes the interviews so unnerving. There’s no chase scene, no dramatic showdown, just Holden sitting across from a man who seems perfectly happy to explain himself. And Kemper knows how to hold a conversation. He can make Holden laugh, catch him off guard, and steer things in directions the agent never expected. For a show about understanding killers, it’s a chilling place to start. Holden thinks he’s asking the questions, but Kemper doesn’t always let him stay in control.

Holden Ford’s Biggest Problem Was Holden Ford

Here’s what makes Mindhunter more interesting than a standard serial-killer drama: Holden isn’t always as clever as he thinks he is. Early on, his enthusiasm makes him an engaging lead. He asks questions other agents don’t want to ask, and he sees possibilities in interviews that the FBI would rather ignore. But there’s a difference between being curious and believing you’re the only person smart enough to understand the world. Holden doesn’t always know where that line is. As the season progresses, his confidence becomes just as fascinating as the killers he’s studying.

The third episode brings in Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), and the dynamic improves considerably. She isn’t there to tell the two agents how brilliant they are. Wendy pushes back, questions their assumptions, and makes them think harder about what they’re actually learning. Do you know why that matters? It’s because Mindhunter isn’t exactly in a rush for things to unfold. Some scenes are just people sitting in a room talking. The show is happy to let those conversations create atmosphere. It might now work for everyone. And you might even catch yourself waiting for something to happen. But watch the way a pause changes a conversation, or how one uncomfortable question throws an interview off course.

That’s where the tension lives. By the final two episodes, Holden’s methods begin to carry a personal cost, and his confidence starts to look less like a strength than a potential weakness. The show doesn’t hand him a neat victory for being the smartest guy in the room. Instead, it asks whether getting inside a killer’s head might come at a price. That’s a much better question than simply asking who did it.

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Nearly a decade later, Mindhunter still gets under your skin because it understands that the scariest monsters don’t always look like monsters. Sometimes, they smile, answer your questions, and make you wonder if you’re the one being studied. Holden wanted to understand evil. The unsettling part? Evil was happy to talk. What do you have to say about the show? Let us know if you watch this series and what you think about it.