The 10 Most Disturbing Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Segments Across All 36 Years

Halloween and The Simpsons have always been a pretty perfect combination. The show can take a normal family story and turn it into something completely ridiculous within minutes. Then there are the Treehouse of Horror episodes, where anything goes. Characters can die. Reality can stop making sense. Homer can become something that should probably never have been animated.

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Some segments are mostly silly, while others have managed to leave a lasting impression on fans. That is especially true when the show gets genuinely creepy. Over the years, The Simpsons has delivered everything from haunted houses to gruesome cannibalism, disturbing family secrets, and some surprisingly dark nightmares. So, which segments deserve a spot among the show’s most disturbing Halloween stories? Here are 10 of the weirdest and creepiest, ranked from the least disturbing to the one that still makes The Simpsons feel a little unsettling.

10) “Homer³” — Treehouse of Horror VI (1995)

“Homer³” is not necessarily the scariest segment on this list, but there is something deeply unsettling about watching Homer disappear into a strange computer-generated world. The story begins with Homer trying to hide from Marge by stepping into the third dimension. That sounds harmless enough. Then he actually gets there.

The segment’s early computer animation was a huge departure for The Simpsons, and that alone made it feel strange when it originally aired. Homer suddenly finds himself trapped in a world filled with floating objects, bizarre shapes, and physics that make absolutely no sense. He eventually realizes that getting into the third dimension is much easier than getting back out.

There are plenty of jokes throughout the segment, but the basic situation is pretty creepy. Homer is completely alone in a world he does not understand. For a character who usually has Springfield around him, that is a surprisingly unsettling place to be.

9) “Clown Without Pity” — Treehouse of Horror III (1992)

Homer buying Bart a Krusty the Clown doll should be a simple, no-frills activity. Krusty is just a ridiculous clown, right? What could possibly go wrong with an action figure of him? Well, this is Treehouse of Horror, so obviously the answer is almost everything. It’s Homer’s luck that the Krusty doll comes to life and immediately develops a serious grudge against Homer. It attacks, threatens, and makes his life crusty. The segment plays the idea for laughs, but there is something genuinely creepy about an innocent-looking toy suddenly becoming murderous.

It also taps into one of those classic childhood fears. Plenty of kids have looked at a doll or stuffed animal and wondered if it could move when nobody was watching. “Clown Without Pity” takes that thought and gives it a very Simpsons-style twist. The result is more funny than terrifying, but the Krusty doll is still one of the show’s most memorable Halloween creations.

8) “Bad Dream House” — Treehouse of Horror (1990)

The first Treehouse of Horror episode did not waste much time establishing that Halloween could be different on The Simpsons. “Bad Dream House” introduces the family to a new home that turns out to be considerably less welcoming than expected. The house is haunted, possessed, and clearly not interested in becoming the next Simpson residence.

What makes the segment work is how quickly the situation escalates. The family initially treats the strange behavior like an inconvenience. Then the house starts trying to kill them. Even Homer seems to realize that something is very wrong, although his response is predictably Homer.

The segment also has a classic haunted-house atmosphere that later Treehouse of Horror stories would often move away from. There are strange voices, supernatural forces, and a house that seems to have a mind of its own. It is not especially gruesome, but there is something eerie about the idea of a family moving into a home that actively wants them dead.

7) “Terror at 5½ Feet” — Treehouse of Horror IV (1993)

Bart Simpson looking out the window of his school bus and seeing a terrifying creature on the side of the road is already a bad way to start the morning. The bigger problem is that nobody else can see it. That leaves Bart in the worst possible position. He knows something is out there, but everyone around him thinks he is imagining it.

“Terror at 5½ Feet” plays directly into the fear of being the only person who knows something terrible is happening. Bart becomes increasingly desperate as the creature keeps appearing outside the bus. The more he tries to convince people, the more suspicious he looks.

The segment is based on The Twilight Zone, but The Simpsons adds plenty of its own humor to the setup. Still, the basic idea remains creepy. Bart is trapped on a moving school bus with something that wants to get inside. He cannot escape, and nobody believes him. That is a pretty effective nightmare, even by Treehouse of Horror standards.

6) “The Shinning” — Treehouse of Horror V (1994)

“The Shinning” takes one of the most iconic horror movies ever made and gives it a very Simpsons-style makeover. The family heads to a remote mansion, where Homer is supposed to look after everyone. There’s just one problem: he starts losing his mind, and Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie suddenly have a much bigger problem than figuring out how to spend their vacation. Because apparently, even a relaxing family getaway is too much to ask for in Springfield.

The segment has plenty of jokes about The Shining, but the real fun comes from watching Homer slip into Jack Torrance territory. He’s supposed to be the one keeping his family safe, yet he quickly becomes the person they need protection from. That’s a pretty grim turn for a cartoon dad, even by The Simpsons standards. Bart’s psychic abilities add another wrinkle, since he can sense the danger but isn’t exactly in a position to fix everything himself. The result is a clever mix of horror and comedy that reminds us why these Treehouse of Horror segments work so well. Watching Homer channel Jack’s breakdown is hilarious, right up until you remember that Marge and the kids are trapped in a house with him. Suddenly, the laughs feel a little less comfortable.

5) “Mmm… Homer” — Treehouse of Horror XXVIII (2017)

“Mmm… Homer” takes one of Homer’s oldest characteristics and pushes it into extremely disturbing territory. Homer accidentally discovers that he tastes surprisingly good. Naturally, this leads to the sort of decision that only Homer Simpson could make. He begins eating parts of himself.

The joke is deliberately disgusting. That is basically the entire point. Homer treats his own body like a buffet, and the segment keeps finding new ways to make the situation worse. It is cartoon logic taken to a place where even the show’s usual willingness to get gruesome starts feeling a little extreme.

What makes it particularly memorable is the contrast between the horrifying concept and Homer’s complete lack of concern. He is not terrified by what is happening. He is mostly interested in how delicious he is. That makes the whole thing even stranger. There is something deeply uncomfortable about watching a character casually eat himself, even when the character is Homer and the entire thing is supposed to be a joke.

4) “The Thing and I” — Treehouse of Horror VII (1996)

Bart discovers that he has a secret twin brother, and things get disturbing pretty quickly. Hugo has been hidden away in the Simpson family’s attic because Homer and Marge believe he is dangerous. At first, the whole thing looks like a classic horror story about a mysterious family secret.

Then the segment starts playing with the audience’s expectations. Hugo’s story is much more complicated than Bart initially realizes, and the Simpson family has been keeping a secret for years. The attic setting only makes the whole thing creepier. There is something unsettling about knowing that a member of the family has been living upstairs while everyone else goes about their normal lives downstairs.

“The Thing and I” is also darker because it focuses on family. The Simpsons may be ridiculous, but they are still a family, and the idea of one child being hidden away is surprisingly grim. The final reveal gives the segment a clever twist, but getting there involves some genuinely creepy moments.

3) “Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace” — Treehouse of Horror VI (1995)

Springfield’s children begin having nightmares about a mysterious man who attacks them in their dreams. If that sounds familiar, it should. “Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace” is The Simpsons‘ take on A Nightmare on Elm Street, with Groundskeeper Willie stepping into the Freddy Krueger role.

The idea is already creepy enough. The children cannot simply stay awake forever, and once they fall asleep, Willie can get them. That gives the segment a surprisingly effective horror setup. The kids are trying to avoid something they cannot escape by simply running away.

Of course, The Simpsons cannot resist turning the whole thing into a joke. Willie is still Willie, and the segment has plenty of ridiculous moments. But the concept itself remains unsettling. Dreams are supposed to be a place where anything can happen. Here, that becomes the problem. The children cannot trust their own minds, and every time they fall asleep, they risk ending up face-to-face with Willie.

2) “Nightmare Cafeteria” — Treehouse of Horror V (1994)

“Nightmare Cafeteria” starts with Springfield Elementary having a serious discipline problem. Students keep misbehaving, and Principal Skinner needs a solution. Unfortunately, his solution is one of the most disturbing ideas The Simpsons ever came up with. Students who get detention start disappearing, and Skinner discovers a very unusual use for the cafeteria.

The segment turns school lunch into outright horror. Skinner and Lunchlady Doris begin serving the students themselves, and the children eventually realize exactly what is happening. The jokes are everywhere, but the premise is still incredibly dark. These are children being turned into food by the adults who are supposed to protect them.

It also has one of the most memorable endings in Treehouse of Horror history. The whole thing becomes a bizarre musical number about eating people, because apparently that was the natural direction to take the story. It is funny in the deeply wrong way that The Simpsons does so well. Still, once you think about what is actually happening in that cafeteria, it gets considerably harder to laugh.

1) “The Pookadook” — Treehouse of Horror XXXIII (2022)

“The Pookadook” is one of those Treehouse of Horror segments that gets under your skin a little more than you’d expect. Marge comes across a strange children’s book, and before long, reading it turns into a pretty terrible decision. You’d think a book meant for children would be relatively harmless, but apparently nobody gave that memo to the people making this episode. What starts as a seemingly innocent story quickly turns into something much darker, and the Simpson family home becomes a whole lot less inviting.

What I like about this segment is that it makes Marge, of all people, the center of a genuinely creepy story. She’s usually the one keeping everyone else in the family from completely falling apart, so seeing her struggle makes things feel a little different. The Pookadook plays on that, and before long, even the Simpson house starts feeling like somewhere you’d rather not spend the night. And sure, The Simpsons still manages to squeeze in some humor, but this one has moments where the jokes take a back seat. After all these years, Treehouse of Horror has given us vampires, aliens, zombies, and toys that want to kill people. Now we’re dealing with a creepy children’s book. Honestly, I’d probably stick to reading Bart a bedtime story instead.