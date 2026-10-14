Four Major Changes To The Status Quo In Helluva Boss S3 (Including One That Could Disrupt All Of Hell)

Helluva Boss— an animated dark comedy that is, in terms of the most basic plot, about a contract-killing startup run by demons in Hell— is fast approaching its third season, with the first three episodes premiering midnight PST on October 14th, 2026. While this season will differ from previous installments in terms of production and distribution, being the first season to release following the series’ move from YouTube to Amazon Prime, it seems certain to bring upheaval and unfamiliarity to its in-universe characters and settings as well. Helluva Boss’ second season ended with several major events and reveals that will affect the status quo of the show going forward, however it ended before getting the chance to explore the fallout from these changes— meaning that Season 3 will be our first in-depth look at how these disruptions affect the show and its world.

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So, before we jump into the fray, let’s take a look at some of the biggest changes, reveals, secrets and looming dangers facing the staff of the Immediate Murder Professionals, or I.M.P for short, and their hellish friends, allies, and communities. Things in Hell aren’t as they were last season, and the Imps Blitzo, Moxxie and Millie, the Hellhound Loona, and disgraced Goetia Stolas all have a lot of personal, career, and even potentially political chaos to look forward to.

4. Millie’s Pregnancy

Millie, I.M.P’s ferocious, lethal, and more than a little feral melee fighter, found out she was pregnant during the events of the Season 2 finale “Sinsmas”. Last we checked in with I.M.P, however, Millie was keeping her pregnancy a secret not only from her boss and other coworkers, but from her husband (and fellow I.M.P employee) Moxxie. While we currently don’t know the full story behind Millie’s reluctance tell Moxxie the truth— or why her initial reaction to finding out she was pregnant was one of such anxiety and unhappiness— dialogue in the Season 3 trailer revealed that Millie worries about whether motherhood will change how others— especially Moxxie— see her and expect her to behave, specifically in terms of giving up her wild and violent lifestyle. However, Millie can only hide her condition for so long, and it seems certain that I.M.P will soon need to learn how to function without its best fighter.

3. Stolas has lost his powers and his noble status, and now works at I.M.P.

The Goetian (Infernal Nobility) Prince Stolas had, until now, been I.M.P’s unofficial royal benefactor, providing them with magical access to the human realm to carry out hits as well performing occasional last-minute Deus Ex Machina (or, in this case, Diabolus Ex Machina) save— only asking exchange for I.M.P’s occasional bodyguarding services, and of course to continue sleeping with Blitzo. However, Blitzo and Stolas found themselves developing unexpectedly genuine romantic emotions for each other, falling into a tumultuous, toxic situationship that eventually led to Stolas sacrificing himself for Blitzo when the Imp was brought to trial for his use of Stolas’ grimoire.

Sentenced to banishment and stripped of his powers, Stolas is struggling to adjust to life as a lower-rank demon. Thankfully, his situationship runs a company, and Stolas has found himself taking the role of I.M.P’s new secretary alongside Loona. Thankfully, while Stolas has lost both his powers and access to his grimoire, I.M.P aren’t actually facing any threat to their Earth access. Earlier in Helluva Boss‘ second season, Stolas— likely, in retrospect, understanding the risks of the grimoire and looking to shield Blitzo from facing charges for its use— negotiated with the demon Asmodeus to give Blitzo one of the magical crystals used by Asmodeus’ succubus demons to reach the human realm and tempt humans, thus granting I.M.P the ability to travel to earth at will without the Grimoire. While I.M.P’s means of doing business may not suffer from Stolas’ fall, the addition of the new, mopey bird-demon employee who has never worked a real job in his life is still sure to shake things up. Of course, all of this is to say nothing of the possible wider-reaching fallout as Stolas’ power, estate and responsibilities— including magical duties controlling Hell’s seasons and harvests, and the care and guidance of Stolas’ daughter Octavia — fall into the frigid hands of the ice Goetia, Andrealphus.

2. I.M.P is growing

Following the events of I.M.P’s trial (more on that below) in Season 2’s penultimate episode “Mastermind”, Blitz’s phone is seen to be flooded with new applications to work at the company. While “Mastermind” did start with Blitz and the crew trying (and failing) to onboard some new interns, the shabby and unenthusiastic turnout at the episode’s beginning is sharply contrasted by the dozens— at least— of enthusiastic new potential employees reaching out to the company. It seems that I.M.P’s expansion into a proper company— or at least its attempts to expand— may be a major plot point this season, with the Helluva Boss Youtube Channel even releasing an Employee Orientation video in June of 2026.

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If I.M.P does truly begin to expand at this rate, it marks a massive, drastic change to Helluva Boss‘ central character dynamics, episode structure, themes and perhaps even the genre of the show itself. Helluva Boss has always focused on the struggles of I.M.P as a small, new business with one ridiculous, unhinged, and dysfunctional boss, three employees who all have their various reasons for putting up with— and genuinely caring about— this loon, and boundless wild character chemistry between this main quartet (joined on an episode-by-episode basis by a supporting cast of re-appearing characters such as the now-I.M.P-employee Stolas). A shift from small-business-as-found-family quirky chaos to actual company management would expand and change Helluva Boss in ways impossible to predict— and it may not even be the largest-scale or highest-stakes plotline that we’re headed for.

1. I.M.P’s trial sparked a mass show of support for Imp rights

At I.M.P’s trial in “Mastermind”, Blitzo, believing he would be sentenced to death, went off on an enraged tirade at presiding Judge— and ruler-creator of Impkind— Satan, speaking fearlessly to the towering and ancient demon about how I.M.P’s illegal usage of the grimoire to access Earth was born from desperation to afford a better life amid the cruel and rigid status hierarchy of Hell in which Imps are confined to poverty and subserviency to higher castes. However, Stolas came to Blitzo’s rescue soon after his tirade ended, and the leader of I.M.P was released to see the consequences of words he thought he was dying for.

As the episode ended, the sky above Imp City was seen to be lit up with fireworks, with the normally quiet and subdued streets raucous with music, imps celebrating from windows and on balconies, and handmade flags and banners showing support of Blitzo— and the sentiments he had expressed in his speech— flying across buildings. I.M.P’s trial and Blitzo’s bravery seem to have sparked something in Imp City, as demons who have forced themselves to feel content with a disenfranchised existence for generations are resonating with Blitzo’s fearless words and disregard for the law. Though the idea of Helluva Boss becoming a political show seemed absurd until the events of “Mastermind”, it now looks far from impossible that the new season could tackle the growing unrest among the lower-ranked hellborn over their conditions. Wilder yet, I.M.P could end up in the role of accidental revolutionary figures— and to be clear, this is not a role they are even slightly suitable for.

If these themes do come into play, this bold new turn for Helluva Boss into topics of injustice, liberation, and civil unrest could also serve as the common thread that brings Blitzo, Moxxie, Millie, Loona, Stolas, and company into contact with Princess Charlie Morningstar— the main character of Helluva Boss‘ sister show Hazbin Hotel. Not only is Charlie the daughter of the Lucifer, the ruler of the Pride Ring (where both the eponymous Hazbin Hotel and I.M.P headquarters reside), she is also currently engaged— per Hazbin Hotel‘s main plot— in a somewhat similar fight as she struggles to free Sinners (demons formed from damned human souls) from the constant threat of Heavenly violence, allow them passage to Heaven by redeeming themselves, and provide them a safe and stable home in her hotel as they work towards that goal. While I don’t think anyone could have predicted that Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel‘s recently-announced crossover could come through Helluva Boss suddenly shifting to share Hazbin’s emphasis on basic rights, dignity, and political power struggles, the direction both shows are taking make this strange future seem increasingly likely.