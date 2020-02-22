The X-Files Star Mitch Pileggi Joins Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot

The CW's reboot for Walker, Texas Ranger has just made a major addition to its cast as Deadline reports that The X-Files and Sons of Anarchy alum Mitch Pileggi has joined the cast in the role of Bonham Walker, the father of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker and Keegan Allen's Liam Walker. His character description reads: "He is sturdy, conservative and tough as nails but a family man through and through. A third-generation Texas rancher, he’s most comfortable taking care of business on the ranch — in the bullpen, supervising cowboys, training horses. Bonham is a man who speaks his mind. He’s not about to mince words when it comes to talking to his kids."

The series will follow Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two with his own moral code who returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case, only to discover there’s more work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Walker, Texas Ranger is being executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor) and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lindsey Liberstore. Joining the Walker trio in the series will be The 100's Lindsey Morgan as Micki, the new partner of Padalecki's Walker. Micki will be one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history on the series, and someone who knows what it's like to be singled out and discriminated against due to her gender despite her Army and law enforcement experience.

The reboot of the CBS action show has been ordered straight to series and will debut as part of the 2020-2021 season on The CW next fall or winter.

"WOW! What an incredible day this has been," Padalecki said when the series order was given. "My cup runneth over. My undying gratitude to @TheCW for your faith and incredible support, and to my #spnfamily ... for everything. Looks like you won’t be able to get rid of me just yet

Padalecki will begin work on the series once he has wrapped on Supernatural, which concludes its fifteen season run in just a few weeks. The actor has been a mainstay on The CW for quite some time now, between his work on Gilmore Girls and Supernatural. For those who have gotten accustomed to seeing Padalecki on their TV screens, news of the reboot getting ordered to series certainly softens the blow of Supernatural's finale.

