Netflix Users Are Bingeing Pandemic Docu-Series as Coronavirus Spreads

Coronavirus has Netflix users bingeing a Pandemic docs-series as today’s news begins to take hold. All in the span of about an hour there was a ban on European travel to the United States, Tom Hanks confirmed he has the virus, and the NBA postponed its season because a player tested positive. Twitter is a madhouse right now as people wonder what else could happen today. Those Netflix users are taking things into their own hands as the series is right there to binge. Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak is gaining massive steam on the platform.

Netflix describes the docuseries, “meet the heroes on the front lines of the battle against influenza and learn about their efforts to stop the next global outbreak.” There have been tons of calls to get things together in recent weeks as the Coronavirus has spread far and wide. Officials in every country are handling it in their own way, but the U.S. has escalated efforts in recent days. Events like E3 and numerous fan conventions have been cancelled. Other larger events are in the balance as people await word from officials about a how to proceed as the summer looms.

After deciding to cancel E3 in Los Angeles earlier today, the ESA released a statement informing the parties involved. “After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry--our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners--we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.”

After coming down with the virus Tom hanks and his wife Rita Wilson decided to address the news on Twitter themselves.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated."

"Take care of yourselves!”

Check out some of the responses to the Netflix series below: