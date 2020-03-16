FX Delays Fargo Season 4 Premiere Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Most TV shows currently in production have been placed on hiatus for the time being, in order to keep people from gathering in large groups and help combat the spreading coronavirus. This includes the fourth season of FX's hit anthology series Fargo, which stars Chris Rock. Unfortunately for fans of the series, this also affects the new season's release date, which was supposed to be just around the corner. The fourth season of Fargo will no longer debut on April 19th.

FX announced on Monday that the premiere of Fargo Season 4 had been delayed indefinitely. There were still two episodes of the series left to shoot when the production was halted. At this time, the network hasn't set a new premiere date for the series, so it's on the shelf until production can resume.

"Due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus, the fourth installment of FX's award-winning limited series Fargo will no longer premiere on Sunday, April 19th," read a statement released by FX. "A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes."

The new season of Fargo takes place in 1950s Kansas City and stars Rock as gangster Loy Cannon, head of an African American crime family. Cannon strikes an "uneasy peace" with the Italian mafia when the season begins, trading sons with the head of the rival organization as part of the deal. Rock is joined in the new season by Timothy Olyphant, Tommaso Ragno, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, and Jessie Buckley.

"Once I had the idea [for Season 4], I immediately thought of [Chris Rock]," Fargo creator and writer Noah Hawley said back in January. "I met with Chris and pitched what I wanted to do. It was four or five months before I had the script. I was definitely writing with him in mind."

"Fargo is funny like a Scorsese movie, not like a Jim Carrey," Rock added. "As far as themes in the season, some of them I've probably touched in comedy routines before. I've obviously talked about racism. Racism has been good to me."

The fourth season of Fargo may be on the shelf at the moment, but the first three installments of the series are streaming on Hulu thanks to the recent partnership with FX.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.