Cartoon Network Hotel Shuts Down Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Many around the country are taking precautions to help keep the coronavirus from spreading, and that means not leaving the house unless you really need to. That's why many businesses have decided to either transition to work from home setups or close temporarily, and Cartoon Network, home of shows like Steven Universe, Thundercats Roar, and more, revealed today that they are going with the latter for their Cartoon Network hotel. The hotel released a statement regarding their decision, which came after undergoing an enhanced cleaning, sanitation, and disinfection protocol for the hotel. Despite that, they still decided to go ahead and close their doors temporarily, and you can read their full statement on why below.

"To Our Valued Guests:

The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. Our team has been proactive and has implemented enhanced cleaning, sanitation, and disinfection protocols to ensure a healthy and safe visit at the Cartoon Network Hotel.

In light of the current COVID-19 situation we have made the decision to temporarily close the hotel, effective immediately. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. For more information, please visit https://t.co/MIfn3qsuFB pic.twitter.com/7U1vLO9ZXG — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) March 17, 2020

We assessed the current COVID-19 situation and have made the decision to temporarily close the hotel, effective immediately, to help keep you, our team members, and our communities safe and healthy.

If you have a booked reservation, our team will be following up with you directly to reschedule or cancel your stay as well as waive any applicable cancellation fee. Additionally, we’ll continue to carefully monitor the current situation with regular updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as additional government agencies and health care providers, and will keep everyone updated on reopening.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience, and appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter. We value each of our guests and thank you for choosing the Cartoon Network Hotel as your family’s destination to enjoy safe, clean and wholesome family fun. We look forward to welcoming you during your next visit.

Thank you!

Cartoon Network Hotel Management Team"

They don't mention when they will reopen their doors, but we'll keep you posted.

