WWE's The New Day Crush Kel Mitchell on Nickelodeon’s All That

The New Day made a guest appearance on Nickelodeon’s All That and crushed Coach Kreeton. Yes, the WWE trio appeared in a sketch with Kel Mitchell’s character on Saturday. Young performer Aria Brooks was in a sketch learning how to wrestle before her three uncles came through to save the day. Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston brought their trademark hijinks to the festivities and did a number on the All That veteran. Pancakes were thrown, splits were achieved and trombone was played.

On Twitter Xavier Woods took a second to mark the accomplishment. He wrote, “When I was a kid I hoped and dreamed that one day you could be lucky enough to be on #AllThat Well adult me and child me just high fived! Next stop....Host Nick Arcade!”

The throwback love doesn’t stop there though. The New Day crowned a beloved childhood staple as the greatest television show of all-time. Dragon Ball Z got the nod and that shouldn’t surprise anyone because of their vocal love of the series. One of the best New Day moments would have to be when they came out dressed like Saiyan Warriors back at WrestleMania 32 a couple of years ago. (Don’t forget about that hilarious fusion dance too!)

Big E wrote on Twitter a few days ago, “Never fathomed I’d guest star on #AllThat with @Iamkelmitchell, yet, here we are. Catch it Saturday, March 21st 9p/8c on @Nickelodeon.”

Kofi wrote, “Here’s a few shots from our guest appearance on an episode of @allthat! (can’t believe I just typed that...🤯) ——— So cool to work with @iamkelmitchell 😵 @itsariabrooks @Chinguunsb & @MrLexLumpkin. Too much fun!”

