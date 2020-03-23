The Boys Star Karl Urban Shares NSFW Message for Coronavirus

✖

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, many celebrities and public figures have been taking to social media to share messages of encouragement, hope, and reminders to take proper measures to stay safe and help slow the spread of the coronavirus -- including social distancing and self isolation. Now, The Boys star Karl Urban is offering his own message about the COVID-19 situation and in addition to reminding fans to stay safe, he also has a very NSFW message to the dangerous illness in a new Instagram post.

In the post shared on Sunday, Urban is seen in a grocery store wearing a protective mask and gloves while flipping the bird at the camera, the message being a strong one to COVID-19.

"Fck u Covid19," Urban wrote. "Self isolate & Stay safe y'all."

While COVID-19 has interrupted the production on many television and film projects, The Boys is still on track as the Amazon series had wrapped principal photography on its upcoming second season and is now in post-production. This means that work continues on the series, albeit remotely and showrunner Eric Kripke recently shared updates on the project by way of never-before-seen stills from the series on social media.

"Raging case of Apocalypse Anxiety?" Kripke asks his followers. "There's a cure! Watch #TheBoysTV on @PrimeVideo! See the show reviewers call "blasphemous" & "a sick work of perversion."

He added, "And I'm hard at work (remotely) on #Season2. Here's a few shots!" As you might expect, neither of the shots is too revealing. They're simple head-on shots of both Homelander (Anthony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

Additionally, Kripke has also previously teased the live-action debut of a new hero named Stormfront, someone he teased as being quite twisted.

"Our version of Stormfront kind of evolves over the season," Kripke told ComingSoon.net. "We’re all news junkies, and we tend to pay attention to things that are happening out there in the world...And I am horrified and sad to report that there is a rise of white nationalism. And it’s taking a very different form than it took in the 40s. It takes a very social media savvy trying to attract young men and women form. And so, we got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us. And so, as I would say, it’s not the version in the book, but I would say they have the same rotten soul."

The Boys Season Two does not yet have a release date. The first season of the series is now streaming on Amazon.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.