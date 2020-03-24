Stranger Things Star David Harbour Hints at Original Season 4 Release Date

Like just about every other TV series being produced throughout the country, Stranger Things was put on hold in order to help flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus pandemic. For now, production on the fourth season of the beloved sci-fi series is on hold, which will certainly delay its eventual release on Netflix. Given the release schedules of previous Stranger Things installments, many fans speculated that Season 4 wasn't going to be arriving until early 2021. It appears that was actually the case, thanks to a live Q&A from star David Harbour.

Like many other celebrities, Harbour is taking some time during this period of home quarantine to interact with fans on social media. He hosted a live Instagram video this week in which he took questions from everyone watching. As you'd imagine, someone asked about the fourth season of Stranger Things. Harbour responded by saying that he thought it was supposed to arrive in early 2021, but that the currently production delay will likely push that back.

"Who knows? We're shut down now. It was supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don't have authority on this," Harbour explained in the video. "And now I don't know. That'll probably be pushed back. Hopefully we can get back to work but I don't know what that looks like."

Stranger Things hasn't ever had a set window of release for new seasons. Seasons 1 and 3 came out in the summer while Season 2 was released in the fall. This gives the production team some freedom in deciding when to release future seasons, so a delay might not hurt their plans too much. After all, the fans weren't told when Season 4 would be coming out, so there's no harm in pushing it back a bit.

Since entire seasons of Stranger Things are released at the same time, every episode needs to be totally wrapped before they're released. That's a big reason why every season of Stranger Things takes a while to complete.

When do you think Season 4 of Stranger Things will arrive? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.