Passionate TV Fans Are Debating the Best Theme Songs

Now that most people are stuck at home while attempting to self-isolate from the novel coronavirus, people are finding ways to pass the time on Twitter. From dreaming about movie meals to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, pop culture fans are having fun on social media. One of the latest trends to hit social media yesterday started with a question posed by Christopher Gates on Twitter, who asked folks to share the top three TV theme songs of all time.
"Top 3 TV Show theme songs ever. You can't say 'Friends,'" Gates wrote. The tweet became so popular that it spawned a Twitter Moment, with folks joining in to debate their answers. "A question from @ChrisGGates has TV watchers narrowing down their top three theme songs," Twitter wrote. You can check out the original tweet in the post below:
Top 3 TV Show theme songs ever.
You can't say "Friends."— Christopher Gates (@ChrisGGates) March 24, 2020
From Cheers to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, here are some of the best TV theme song rankings from the television fans of Twitter...
Lots Of Love For Fresh Prince And Golden Girls
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air— RaydarEllis (@RaydarEllis) March 26, 2020
The Golden Girls
Duck Tales (Wooo-oooo!) https://t.co/P9kRmhtZ1m
You Wanna Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name
Honorable mentions: Growing Pains, Family Matters, The Jeffersons, Perfect Strangers.— Mike Franco (@Francomania19) March 26, 2020
3. Cheers
2. Happy Days
1. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air https://t.co/CFQ6ZY0csW pic.twitter.com/cuNb1LWx9U
The Debate Is Heating Up
#THEROCKFORDFILES IS THE CLEAR WINNER :-) https://t.co/gsl2j5CZyq— Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) March 26, 2020
Don't Forget About Red Foxx
Sanford and Son, plus Barney Miller pic.twitter.com/Vy0rbXFk7Z— David (@GET2DACHOPPANOW) March 26, 2020
M*A*S*H, Too
M*A*S*H
Hill Street Blues
(tie) Cheers and The Wire (Season 1)
(Friends wouldn't even make my Top 100. It would probably fall somewhere between The Ropers and Love American Style) https://t.co/4T90rnOnDH— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 26, 2020
This List Is Keeping Us On Our Toes
Fresh Prince of Bel Air— 👯Danceypants ✨✨✨ (@Pinkdiscoball77) March 26, 2020
The Office
Golden Girls
Big Bang Theory
Lizzie McGuire
Arthur https://t.co/k5P25KKa5g
You Take The Good, You Take The Bad
The Jeffersons— ANGELA (@angelaw676) March 26, 2020
Good Times
Golden Girls
Fame
Welcome Back Kotter
Laverne and Shirley
227
Greatest American Hero
Maude
Facts of Life
My bad🙄I lost count https://t.co/wZlcNi9O4N
Fran Needs Love, Too
The Nanny was a BANGER too 😂 https://t.co/m6BLtebeTm— Arrogant 🥵 (@_leeaaaaa) March 26, 2020
That M:I Theme, Though
First of all, I would never say "Friends." How dare you.
Second, I'd say:
1. Sanford and Son— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 26, 2020
2. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
3. Mission: Impossiblehttps://t.co/rSC8pEVZr1
Finally, Some Classics
1. Green Acres— Nomad TommyB (@NomadTommyb) March 26, 2020
2. Love Boat
3. Courtship of Eddie's Father
4. Mary Tyler Moore
5. Charles in Charge
6. All in the Family
7. Welcome Back Kotter
8. Facts of Life
9. Brady Bunch
10. Petticoat Junction
