3 Years Later, Prime Video’s Hit Fantasy Series’ Final Episode is Finally Streaming

In television’s streaming era, patience has become a requirement for fans. In recent years it has become almost routine for series to have length, often multiple years-long waits between seasons and episodes for various reasons. Sometimes it’s because of things like strikes or real-world events (like during the pandemic) while other times, it’s production or behind-the-scenes issues that cause the delay. For Prime Video’s hit fantasy series, Good Omens, it’s the latter that caused a major shift with the series and prompted a three-year delay but now, the wait for the finale is finally over.,

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The 90-minute series finale for Good Omens has finally, as of May 13th, arrived on Prime Video. The final installment—arriving in just one episode simple titled “The Finale”, arrived on the streaming platform Wednesday, wrapping up the series which had left off on a major cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 back in July 2023. It’s a case of better late than never, with the episode having quite a bit of heavy lifting to bring the story to an end, but now fans can decide for itself if the wait was worth it.

Good Omens’ Finale Is Much Shorter Than It Was Intended To Be

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

For fans of Good Omens, this final episode may be a little complicated. While the episode wraps up the series—which follows the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) who have to team up to prevent the coming of the Antichrist—it does so in a much more compressed fashion than what they had initially expected. A third and final season of six episodes was announced in December 2023, but production was suspending the following September after series creator, author Neil Gaiman, was accused of sexual assault. Gaiman ultimately exited the production in October 2024 and the planned six-episode season was reduced to just one, 90-minute episode.

As for whether a single 90-minute installment is enough to wrap things up, that will be for fans to decide. The episode roughly picks up from the end of Season 2, with Aziraphale set to enact the Second Coming. Of course, the matter of the Second Coming is only one issue at play in the final 90 minutes, as fans will want to see who the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley ends up working out and, perhaps even more significantly, what the fate of the entire universe is. There are real stakes in these final 90 minutes.

In addition to Sheen and Tennant, Good Omens’ finale sees the return of Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Paul Chahidi as Sandalphon, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Sir Derek George Jacobi as The Metatron. Bilal Hasna joins the cast as Jesus. Rachel Talalay directs.

All three seasons of Good Omens is now streaming on Prime Video.

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