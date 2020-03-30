Tiger King Star Fixed His Teeth, and He's Mad at Netflix for Not Showing Them

(Photo: Netflix/John Finlay Facebook)

Just about every main "character" in Tiger King, the new hit documentary series on Netflix, seems to be pretty terrible in one way or another. Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle, Jeff Lowe, and every other big cat owner featured in the series has been the subject of plenty of criticism online since Tiger King premiered, and for good reason. However, there are some likable personalities to be found in the supporting cast, like John Finlay. Joe's ex-husband, who eventually ran off with the zoo's secretary and testified against Joe in court, has become a favorite amongst the fans since the show aired, and he's now making sure everyone knows that he's made some serious improvements since filming.

All of the interviews featuring Finlay show him with his shirt off, showing off his tattoos, and only a few teeth left in his mouth. As it turns out, Finlay got his teeth fixed last year, before filming was completed, and he's now sporting a mouth full of pearly whites.

According to TMZ, Finlay got his teeth redone in July 2019, choosing to complete the entire procedure at one time, rather than gradually. The dentures give Finlay a completely different, much healthier look, and he's apparently a little frustrated with Netflix for not using any of the footage of him with the new teeth in the documentary.

Finlay also said that the loss of his teeth came from genetic reasons, not drug use. He admits to using meth and other drugs while living with Joe, but he's been clean for the last six years.

While appearing on Lights Out with David Spade, which is now airing remote interviews on YouTube, Finlay said that getting his teeth fixed was more painful than any of his tattoos.

"It took a while, but it took a good job to get it done, too," he said. "It was painful the first couple of weeks. But after I got them fixed the right way, they're perfect.

"I got 51 tattoos and I think my teeth were the worst part of it," Finlay added.

All seven episodes of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness are streaming on Netflix.

