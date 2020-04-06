Quibi: Every TV Show and Movie Available on the New Streaming Service

The newest challenger has entered into the ever-evolving streaming wars, and this one is easily the strangest venture yet. Quibi, which is short for Quick Bites, launched its mobile-only service on Monday, giving TV fans more bite-sized content than they ever asked for. The hook of the entire service is that all of its TV shows and movies are broken up into small sections (only 5-10 minutes each), and can only be viewed on a mobile device. It's pretty terrible timing for a service designed for people on-the-go happened to launch in the middle of a global pandemic that is keeping everyone in their homes. Regardless of the actual purpose of Quibi, it has people interested on its launch day, if for no other reason than it's the newest streaming service on the market. Plus, it's got a ton of high-profile stars attached to its original programs, and it offers a massive 90-day free trial. It's at least worth checking out, even if the reason is simply because you're bored at home. So what exactly is on Quibi? Glad you asked! Quibi has three main types of content: Reality TV, daily news shows, and "Movies in Chapters". That last portion is the one that has people the most interested, and it's undoubtedly the hardest to translate into Quibi's format. Movies in Chapters are exactly what they claim to be, to the point of incredible frustration. New episodes and chapters will be added to Quibi each and every day, but if you're looking for all of the content currently streaming on the service, we've got you covered. Here is the complete launch day roster of Quibi's reality shows and Movies in Chapters:

Most Dangerous Game Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he’s the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

When the Streetlights Go On After the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation.

Survive Jane (Sophie Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Corey Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, SURVIVE, by Alex Morel.

Flipped Jann and Cricket think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple. Unfortunately, a Mexican drug cartel thinks so too. Now the delusional duo has to survive their newest project — renovating the cartel’s mansions.

I Promise Executive produced by Lebron James, I PROMISE is an original documentary series featuring an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the groundbreaking I Promise School that opened its doors in 2018. I PROMISE tells the story of LeBron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures. The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron.

Memory Hole MEMORY HOLE is a smart, biting, and hilarious ride exploring the archives of the most cringe-worthy events in pop culture. The first season aims its laser-focused comedy on Canada. Hosted by one of Canada's esteemed exports, Will Arnett takes viewers on a comedic journey skewering a myriad of topics most of us forgot or never even knew existed. Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it. MEMORY HOLE is here to help.

Punk'd Hosted and Executive Produced by Chance the Rapper, PUNK’D dares to go where no show has gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. No one is safe.

Murder House Flip From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

Thanks A Million Executive Produced by Jennifer Lopez, this emotional and inspiring series features grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward.

Nikki Fre$h Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, ‘Nikki Fre$h’ unites her passions for Mother Earth and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of music - dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. Nikki Fre$h will interact with real life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet -- while comedically exaggerating those solutions to the edge of sanity.

Dishmantled From the Creator and Executive Producer of Chopped comes DISHMANTLED, a high-octane cooking competition that will literally blow your socks off. Hosted by Tituss Burgess, each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

&MUSIC &MUSIC explores music beyond the songs and even the musicians. This docuseries dives deep into the unsung artists and individuals who work alongside the world’s biggest musicians to elevate music into an all encompassing phenomenon. From light directors to choreographers, audio engineers to songwriters and beyond, the series follows subjects who not only enhance music, but experience it from entirely different perspectives.

Gone Mental with Lior Lior Suchard is the world's best mentalist — he literally can read your mind. He teams with a featured celebrity and runs him or her through a string of mindblowing mental stunts.

Singled Out Hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, “Singled Out” will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist -- the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

Gayme Show! Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, GAYME SHOW! is a comedic competition show that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In each episode, two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity "life partner" as they battle head to head in physical, mental and even emotional challenges for the title of "Queen of the Straights."

The Sauce Executive Produced and judged by Usher, THE SAUCE follows dance sensations and hosts Ayo & Teo as they explore the unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest online talent to compete head-to-head for a cash prize.. Usher will serve as judge for this fresh dance competition series.

You Ain't Got These Executive Produced by Lena Waithe, this is not a show about sneakers. It’s a show about sneaker culture. Fitting in. And belonging to something bigger than yourself.

Fierce Queens Presented by Reese Witherspoon, this nature series explores the fabulous females of the animal kingdom. From ant queens to speedy cheetahs, they call the shots in their world and sit at the top of the social hierarchy earning them the title "fierce queens".

Prodigy Hosted by Megan Rapinoe, each episode highlights one Prodigy’s unprecedented athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their origin stories to introduce the Prodigies to the world in a powerful, unique way. Each episode will inspire not only sports fans, but fans of the human experience, all while honoring the villages that helped them earn the numerous National, World and Olympic Championships they have obtained early in their young careers.

Run This City RUN THIS CITY is a series that follows Jasiel Correia II as he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, MA ever elected to office. When the FBI indicts him for his former company, Correia vows to fight the charges and be vindicated.

Shape of Pasta Chef Evan Funke. Italy. And the pursuit of pasta perfection. He’s uncovering the craft and culture behind some rare and forgotten pasta shapes. We dare you not to drool. Follow Chef Evan Funke’s passion-filled quest to find the last remaining masters of the world’s most beloved food... pasta. Join his whirlwind tour of Italy to keep these traditions alive.

NightGowns Full of heart, humor, and a hell of a lot of glitter, NightGowns follows Sasha Velour over the course of eight episodes as she adapts her critically-acclaimed Brooklyn drag revue into a full-on stage production—and the biggest drag showcase of her life.