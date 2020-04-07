Hugo Awards Nominations Include Avengers: Endgame, Watchmen and More

✖

On Tuesday, the finalists for the 2020 Hugo Awards, Lodestar Award For Best Young Adult Book, and Astounding Award for Best New Science Fiction Writer were announced by CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, on the convention’s YouTube Channel. Nominees include Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form and two episodes fo HBO's Watchmen for Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form. CoNZealand received and counted 1,584 valid nominating ballots with a total of 27,033 nominations from the members of Dublin 2019: an Irish Worldcon (Worldcon 77) and CoNZealand (Worldcon 78). Members nominated up to five works/people in each category, and the top six works/people in each category were shortlisted as finalists.

The Best Dramatic Presentation, Longform category represents the best sci-fi movies and serialized television of the year. Avengers: Endgame is nominated against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Captain Marvel, Good Omens, and the first season of Russian Doll. Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form represents the best individual episodes. Watchmen is nominated for "A God Walks Into Abar" and "This Extraordinary Being." Other nominees include episodes of The Expanse, The Good Place, Doctor Who, and The Mandalorian. Sci-fi comics are nominated in the Best Graphic Story or Comic category. This year's nominees include The Wicked + The Divine, Die, Monstress, Mooncakes, LaGuardia, and Paper Girls.

The Hugo Awards were first presented in 1953 and have been presented annually since 1955. The Hugos are considered to be among science fiction’s most prestigious awards. The Hugo Awards are voted on by members of the World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), which also administers the awards. The full list of 2020 nominees follows.

Best Novel The City in the Middle of the Night, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan) Gideon the Ninth, by Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com Publishing) The Light Brigade, by Kameron Hurley (Saga; Angry Robot UK) A Memory Called Empire, by Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK) Middlegame, by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing) The Ten Thousand Doors of January, by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook; Orbit UK)

Best Novella “Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom”, by Ted Chiang (Exhalation (Borzoi/Alfred A. Knopf; Picador)) The Deep, by Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes (Saga Press/Gallery) The Haunting of Tram Car 015, by P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com Publishing) In an Absent Dream, by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing) This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books) To Be Taught, If Fortunate, by Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager; Hodder & Stoughton)

Best Novelette “The Archronology of Love”, by Caroline M. Yoachim (Lightspeed, April 2019) “Away With the Wolves”, by Sarah Gailey (Uncanny Magazine: Disabled People Destroy Fantasy Special Issue, September/October 2019) “The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye”, by Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2019) Emergency Skin, by N.K. Jemisin (Forward Collection (Amazon)) “For He Can Creep”, by Siobhan Carroll (Tor.com, 10 July 2019) “Omphalos”, by Ted Chiang (Exhalation (Borzoi/Alfred A. Knopf; Picador))

Best Short Story “And Now His Lordship Is Laughing”, by Shiv Ramdas (Strange Horizons, 9 September 2019) “As the Last I May Know”, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019) “Blood Is Another Word for Hunger”, by Rivers Solomon (Tor.com, 24 July 2019) “A Catalog of Storms”, by Fran Wilde (Uncanny Magazine, January/February 2019) “Do Not Look Back, My Lion”, by Alix E. Harrow (Beneath Ceaseless Skies, January 2019) “Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island”, by Nibedita Sen (Nightmare Magazine, May 2019)

Best Series The Expanse, by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK) InCryptid, by Seanan McGuire (DAW) Luna, by Ian McDonald (Tor; Gollancz) Planetfall series, by Emma Newman (Ace; Gollancz) Winternight Trilogy, by Katherine Arden (Del Rey; Del Rey UK) Wormwood, by Tade Thompson (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Best Related Work Becoming Superman: My Journey from Poverty to Hollywood, by J. Michael Straczynski (Harper Voyager US) Joanna Russ, by Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press (Modern Masters of Science Fiction)) The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, by Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square) The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein, by Farah Mendlesohn (Unbound) “2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, by Jeannette Ng Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, produced and directed by Arwen Curry

Best Graphic Story or Comic Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, letters by Clayton Cowles (Image) LaGuardia, written by Nnedi Okorafor, art by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin (Berger Books; Dark Horse) Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image) Mooncakes, by Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker, letters by Joamette Gil (Oni Press; Lion Forge) Paper Girls, Volume 6, written by Brian K. Vaughan, drawn by Cliff Chiang, colours by Matt Wilson, letters by Jared K. Fletcher (Image) The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: Okay, by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, colours by Matt Wilson, letters by Clayton Cowles (Image)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form Avengers: Endgame, screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Marvel Studios) Captain Marvel, screenplay by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios/Animal Logic (Australia)) Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas McKinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation) Russian Doll (Season One), created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, directed by Leslye Headland, Jamie Babbit and Natasha Lyonne (3 Arts Entertainment/Jax Media/Netflix/Paper Kite Productions/Universal Television) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, screenplay by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams, directed by J.J. Abrams (Walt Disney Pictures/Lucasfilm/Bad Robot) Us, written and directed by Jordan Peele (Monkeypaw Productions/Universal Pictures)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form The Good Place: “The Answer”, written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television) The Expanse: “Cibola Burn”, written by Daniel Abraham & Ty Franck and Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Amazon Prime Video) Watchmen: “A God Walks into Abar”, written by Jeff Jensen and Damon Lindelof, directed by Nicole Kassell (HBO) The Mandalorian: “Redemption”, written by Jon Favreau, directed by Taika Waititi (Disney+) Doctor Who: “Resolution”, written by Chris Chibnall, directed by Wayne Yip (BBC) Watchmen: “This Extraordinary Being”, written by Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, directed by Stephen Williams (HBO)

Best Editor, Short Form Neil Clarke Ellen Datlow C.C. Finlay Jonathan Strahan Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas Sheila Williams

Best Editor, Short Form Sheila E. Gilbert Brit Hvide Diana M. Pho Devi Pillai Miriam Weinberg Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist Tommy Arnold Rovina Cai Galen Dara John Picacio Yuko Shimizu Alyssa Winans

Best Semiprozine Beneath Ceaseless Skies, editor Scott H. Andrews Escape Pod, editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, assistant editor Benjamin C. Kinney, audio producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks, hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart Fireside Magazine, editor Julia Rios, managing editor Elsa Sjunneson, copyeditor Chelle Parker, social coordinator Meg Frank, publisher & art director Pablo Defendini, founding editor Brian White FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, executive editor Troy L. Wiggins, editors Eboni Dunbar, Brent Lambert, L.D. Lewis, Danny Lore, Brandon O’Brien and Kaleb Russell Strange Horizons, Vanessa Rose Phin, Catherine Krahe, AJ Odasso, Dan Hartland, Joyce Chng, Dante Luiz and the Strange Horizons staff Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Best Fanzine The Book Smugglers, editors Ana Grilo and Thea James Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus, editor Janice Marcus, senior writers Rosemary Benton, Lorelei Marcus and Victoria Silverwolf Journey Planet, editors James Bacon, Christopher J Garcia, Alissa McKersie, Ann Gry, Chuck Serface, John Coxon and Steven H Silver nerds of a feather, flock together, editors Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and The G Quick Sip Reviews, editor Charles Payseur The Rec Center, editors Elizabeth Minkel and Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Best Fancast Be The Serpent, presented by Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske and Jennifer Mace Claire Rousseau’s YouTube channel, produced & presented by Claire Rousseau The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe Galactic Suburbia, presented by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce and Tansy Rayner Roberts, producer Andrew Finch Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders The Skiffy and Fanty Show, presented by Jen Zink and Shaun Duke

Best Fan Writer Cora Buhlert James Davis Nicoll Alasdair Stuart Bogi Takács Paul Weimer Adam Whitehead

Best Fan Writer Iain Clark Sara Felix Grace P. Fong Meg Frank Ariela Housman Elise Matthesen

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (not a Hugo) Catfishing on CatNet, by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen) Deeplight, by Frances Hardinge (Macmillan) Dragon Pearl, by Yoon Ha Lee (Disney/Hyperion) Minor Mage, by T. Kingfisher (Argyll) Riverland, by Fran Wilde (Amulet) The Wicked King, by Holly Black (Little, Brown; Hot Key)

Astounding Award for the Best New Science Fiction Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo) Sam Hawke (2nd year of eligibility) R.F. Kuang (2nd year of eligibility) Jenn Lyons (1st year of eligibility) Nibedita Sen (2nd year of eligibility) Tasha Suri (2nd year of eligibility) Emily Tesh (1st year of eligibility)



