Battlestar Galactica, Xena: Warrior Princess Full Series Marathons to Air on Syfy

Syfy is bringing binge viewing to television. The cable network announced Tuesday that on-air marathons of Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess. The marathons will feature stars from the shows as hosts, Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless. The marathons will also include surprise guest appearances, custom content, "binge-worthy catch-ups" and more. The marathons will air every episode of both series from start to finish. That includes all 6 seasons, 134 episodes of Xena: Warrior Princess and all 4 seasons, 76 episodes of Battlestar Galactica, plus the two-part miniseries and the movies Razor and The Plan. That's a whole lot of binge.

It all starts on April 16 with the three-day binge of Xena: Warrior Princess. Then, on April 20th, Syfy begins its 3-day binge of Battlestar Galactica. Here are all the details on how to watch, as well as how to enhance your binge-viewing experience with additional content:

XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS WATCH: In the first time SYFY has ever aired the beloved fantasy series, #ThrowbackThursday marathons of all 6 seasons (134 episodes) will air on SYFY every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning Thursday, April 16 Star Lucy Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by SYFY Fangrrls and will also feature special surprise guest appearances STREAM: The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA WATCH: The award-winning SYFY drama will air in its entirety – including the 2-part miniseries, all 4 seasons of the SYFY series (76 episodes + the movie Razor), and final movie The Plan – in a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning Monday, April 20 at 12AM ET until Thursday, April 23 at 9AM ET Star Tricia Helfer will host the entire marathon, which will be presented by SYFY WIRE with custom content and special surprise appearances throughout STREAM: The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp LISTEN: Dive deep into the show’s themes and catch up with the cast and crew, by listening to SYFY WIRE’s podcast Battlestar Galacticast via SYFY.com and major podcast platforms The acclaimed podcast is hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin As a special treat for fans, the podcast is dropping a bonus episode on Monday, April 20 featuring a cast reunion (Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more) and live-reading of the pilot episode, “33”



Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.