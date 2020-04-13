Tiger King Fans Are Flipping Out That John Finlay Is Almost Unrecognizable in New Episode
For the fans of Netflix's Tiger King that haven't spent any time looking up the cast members on social media over the past few weeks, seeing John Finlay in the recently-released after show may have come as a bit of a shock. Joe Exotic's former husband had very few teeth left when doing his interviews for the main series, and he was always filmed without his shirt on, showing off all of his tattoos. As everyone is starting to learn with this after show, Finlay looks totally different now.
After leaving Joe and testifying in his case, Finlay underwent a procedure to fix his teeth, so he now sports a full, white smile. he also just appears to be a lot healthier now that he's in a healthier relationship and far away from the chaos of a roadside zoo.
"It took a while, but it took a good job to get it done, too," Finlay said in an interview after Tiger King was first released. "It was painful the first couple of weeks. But after I got them fixed the right way, they're perfect."
John Finlay looks absolutely nothing like the guy that fans remember from the series, and people weren't expecting to see this massive glow-up. Take a look below at what fans had to say after seeing him in The Tiger King and I.
Why Is No One Talking About This?
why is no one talking about john finlay’s transformation?! #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/i31uhFqrGf— Kyrie Mixson (@kyrieeileen) April 10, 2020
Post Breakup Style
John Finlay had himself a post breakup glow up 🐅🤯— Tom Seaborne (@tomseabs) April 13, 2020
He Got Teeth!
holy frick john finlay got teeth #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/rStjt7TtBX— jordanlucero22 (@jordanlucero22) April 12, 2020
Glow-up of 2020
John Finlay is the glow-up of 2020 already.. that’s it #TigerKingNetflix #tigerking pic.twitter.com/N8JU4DSiJU— Colleen Deere (@MizzDeere) April 12, 2020
Good For John Finlay
Now THAT is a GLOW UP good for you John Finlay #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/gO3gwEiR2M— is it nap time yet?™️ (@lucycles) April 12, 2020
THRIVING
OMG JOHN FINLAY IS THRIVING #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/6E7RzWXtG1— Anne Peters (@Anne_Cakes88) April 12, 2020
Shook
SHOOK I want new teeth now #johnfinlay #joeexotic pic.twitter.com/HSsPQS55Fr— Elizabeth Rutledge (@brutledgeox) April 12, 2020
Biggest Glow Up in History
John Finlay has had the biggest glow up in history! 🐅 #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/FchlGXNoLH— 🥂The Barrowboy🥂 (@Barrowboy77) April 11, 2020
Looks Amazing
john finlay looks amazing on the tiger king after show!❤️— mo exotic (@_nmnde) April 13, 2020
Exiting a Toxic Relationship
Let #johnfinlay from #TigerKing be an example to all you ladies out there of the glow-up you can experience when exiting a toxic relationship— Melissa Ledford (@MelissaLedfor13) April 13, 2020
