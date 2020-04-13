Tiger King Fans Are Flipping Out That John Finlay Is Almost Unrecognizable in New Episode

For the fans of Netflix's Tiger King that haven't spent any time looking up the cast members on social media over the past few weeks, seeing John Finlay in the recently-released after show may have come as a bit of a shock. Joe Exotic's former husband had very few teeth left when doing his interviews for the main series, and he was always filmed without his shirt on, showing off all of his tattoos. As everyone is starting to learn with this after show, Finlay looks totally different now.

After leaving Joe and testifying in his case, Finlay underwent a procedure to fix his teeth, so he now sports a full, white smile. he also just appears to be a lot healthier now that he's in a healthier relationship and far away from the chaos of a roadside zoo.

"It took a while, but it took a good job to get it done, too," Finlay said in an interview after Tiger King was first released. "It was painful the first couple of weeks. But after I got them fixed the right way, they're perfect."

John Finlay looks absolutely nothing like the guy that fans remember from the series, and people weren't expecting to see this massive glow-up. Take a look below at what fans had to say after seeing him in The Tiger King and I.