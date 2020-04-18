Agents of SHIELD Stars and Fans Celebrate Chloe Bennet’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Chloe Bennet! The actor known for playing Daisy Johnson/Quake on Agents of SHIELD turned 28 today, and many people have taken to social media to offer up well wishes to the actor. It's been an exciting week for fans of the Marvel series, with the news being shared that the seventh and final season of the show will feature an Agent Carter crossover. This news broke just one day after a teaser and new poster were released for AoS's last season. Some of the cast have also been extra active on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the show. Now, some of the cast and the show's co-creator have taken to Instagram to honor Bennet in their stories. In addition to people involved with the show, fans are also celebrating Bennet on social media.

“Please join us in wishing a very happy birthday to the magnificent @chloebennet,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted. “Thank you,” Bennet replied. You can check out the actor’s reply to the official Agents of SHIELD account’s birthday message below:

In addition to fans, Bennet has received some love today from Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw), and Maurissa Tancharoen (co-creator). You can check out their posts as well as some tweets from fans and other members of the SHIELD team below...