The Office Fans Can't Stop Arguing About Most Cringe-Worthy Episode
Self-isolation and quarantining has given people plenty of time to binge and rewatch their favorite shows; that means that (as you might have guessed) The Office is in the news once again. More than 15 years after the show first debuted on NBC, the Greg Daniels hit started trending on Twitter Friday evening as fans argued about the show's most uneasy episode. In one corner, you have "Scott's Tots" and in the other, there's "Dinner Party."
If you haven't seen The Office yet, both episodes have long been thought of as some of the show's most cringe-worthy content. In "Scott's Tots," Michael Scott (Steve Carell) comes to terms with a years-old promise he made to elementary school kids about paying their college tuition should they graduate school. All these years later, the entire class is ready to graduate, leaving Scott to scramble on what to do because he's yet to become the billionaire he thought he was going to be when he first made the promise.
In "Dinner Party," Scott and his boss-turned-girlfriend Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) finally have coworkers over for dinner. The two are in an incredibly dysfunctional relationship and their hijinks are on full display in front of two couples made up entirely of Dunder-Mifflin employees.
Definitely Not Scott's Tots
So I guess I’m one of the few that didn’t cringe or feel uncomfortable during the Scott’s Tots episode of the office pic.twitter.com/6VYrtQMiqf— 🦋 (@BratzJay) April 18, 2020
Skip Every Time
Dawg Scott’s Tots has me so uncomfortable to watch that shit I skipped it like 3 times 😂😂😂😭 he did them kids dirty https://t.co/ZFgM117gCc— Yung Petey Pablo (@TheBkellSHOW_) April 18, 2020
Oh Hey Panic Attack
seeing scott’s tots trending just reminded me of one of the most awkward and unnecessarily stressful episodes of a show ever. pic.twitter.com/oTCDasrhY3— maya (@rivoue) April 18, 2020
2 Much Slander
Both these episodes hilarious, I’m offended by some of the responses; especially the Scott’s Tots slander https://t.co/l7Fc3YeIhe— Preston Waters (@AceJuug) April 18, 2020
Dinner Party Is a Masterpiece
Of course it’s Scott’s Tots. Dinner Party is a 22 minute masterpiece. https://t.co/aV2B2T31YV— Sebastian Posey (@SebastianPosey) April 18, 2020
By Light Years
Scott's Tots by LIGHT YEARS https://t.co/0UF77T4461— Joe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@joepaul03) April 18, 2020
Dinner Party = #GOAT
Dinner Party is the best episode of the show and Scott’s Tots is the most painful episode of anything what the hell is this question https://t.co/7dhXSMLT2i— life is a void except for mika (@Danno2430) April 18, 2020
lol
Scott Tots was way better than. That dinner party pic.twitter.com/K10TK0D5vg— A✨ (@20CMAZE) April 18, 2020
Dinner Party Immunity
i've been an unwilling participant in enough dinners showcasing an impending divorce to be immune to Dinner Party at this point pic.twitter.com/0prFMiHC2J— Dougie (@Krotuku) April 18, 2020
Nope Never
I’ve only seen one episode of The Office. It was Dinner Party. I could never watch another one!! https://t.co/ayliyiSBFx— Nerf Me Bro (@nurf_herders) April 18, 2020
