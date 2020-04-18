The Office Fans Can't Stop Arguing About Most Cringe-Worthy Episode

Self-isolation and quarantining has given people plenty of time to binge and rewatch their favorite shows; that means that (as you might have guessed) The Office is in the news once again. More than 15 years after the show first debuted on NBC, the Greg Daniels hit started trending on Twitter Friday evening as fans argued about the show's most uneasy episode. In one corner, you have "Scott's Tots" and in the other, there's "Dinner Party."

If you haven't seen The Office yet, both episodes have long been thought of as some of the show's most cringe-worthy content. In "Scott's Tots," Michael Scott (Steve Carell) comes to terms with a years-old promise he made to elementary school kids about paying their college tuition should they graduate school. All these years later, the entire class is ready to graduate, leaving Scott to scramble on what to do because he's yet to become the billionaire he thought he was going to be when he first made the promise.

In "Dinner Party," Scott and his boss-turned-girlfriend Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) finally have coworkers over for dinner. The two are in an incredibly dysfunctional relationship and their hijinks are on full display in front of two couples made up entirely of Dunder-Mifflin employees.

