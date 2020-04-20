Lizzie McGuire Star Hilary Duff Provides Update on the Disney+ Reboot

✖

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff provided a new update on the Disney+ reboot of the show. As with most productions in Hollywood right now, things are in a holding pattern with the show. There is still communication going on between the cast and crew. Small details like that will be a balm to longtime fans that were concerned that the new installment was basically off after some turmoil between Disney and the showrunner. But, it appears the show goes on, even in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. Lizzie McGuire’s reboot also had plans to have some returning characters, but that’s even shakier right now according to the Cosmopolitan interview.

"I'm still talking to [the team] weekly, I don't know. They were shooting and then everything was put on hold. And we're just kind of figuring out if we can make this happen. But there were plans for a lot of people to be in the show. So, um, I already know some of those things but I don’t know about Paolo. I think she'd probably be pretty mad to see him."

Whatever happens with the reboot, Duff has been adamant that this show has to do right by the fans. It would seem millennials who would be looking forward to more Lizzie McGuire the most might be expecting things to go in some new directions.

"Lizzie is turning 30, and for me, you know she was everybody's best friend, and she was there for such pivotal moments in their pre-teen life, and entering your 30s is an extremely big deal and I think it's just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s," Duff mentioned in a recent interview. "All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments and all of the challenges you are faced with. I just thought that there was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again."

"Her career at the start of the show is an apprentice to a fancy New York decorator," she continued. "You know we toyed around with her being like a fashion designer because obviously that was a big part of the show and I'm like 'I think that's too obvious you know', so she has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she still hasn't totally found her way and that's going to be a part of the journey."

