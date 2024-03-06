Prime Video Announces Beloved Comedy's Final Season

Amazon announced that fan-favorite series Upload is getting a fourth and final season on Prime Video. Greg Daniels' little sci-fi comedy that could will get chance to close the book on their story. Robbie Amell and Andy Allo star in Upload and that third season ending had some fans worried that they would never really see a resolution. As is the case at a lot of streamers, the future is never certain. But Daniels assembled the fans and now they can all enjoy the fourth season of Upload together. In this era of TV, that's about as well as anyone can hope for. While younger viewers routinely flock to shows that run longer in an effort to feel like their time investments pay off, the previous seasons probably helped Upload more than anyone could have expected.

"I'm thrilled to share that Upload will return to Prime Video for a fourth and final installment," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. "We are grateful to Greg and the fantastic team behind the series and while goodbyes are bittersweet, we know that the series will be uploaded to its well-deserved idealistic afterlife."

Upload Always Had Hope For Season 4

Back on November 10 of last year, the feeling wasn't nearly as celebratory. A lot of viewers were mortified that the las time they would see these characters were those eight-episodes. Murmurs of a fourth season abounded, but there was nothing concrete to hold onto. Upload creator, Greg Daniels, told Collider that he still had faith and that ended up paying off for him in a huge way with this renewal.

"We're actually the number one most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, so it's kind of cool," Daniels revealed. "[Prime Video is] supportive of the show, and I'm pretty optimistic that we're starting up Season 4 soon. So, hopefully. I wouldn't want to end the show on such a note, it'd be a really incomplete feeling."

What Was Season 3 About?

Upload sees computer programmer Nathan dies unexpectedly and finds himself uploaded into a digital afterlife, the expensive Lakeview, where he falls in love with his customer service "angel" Nora but finds himself under the thumb of his still-living and possessive girlfriend, Ingrid. As the first season progresses, Nora slowly comes to believe that Nathan was actually murdered. Then, in Upload Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group, "The Ludds".

Prime Video's synopsis for Season 3 picks with Nora and a freshly downloaded Nathanas they navigate their relationship while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan's head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid's not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real word, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke (Bigley), all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

