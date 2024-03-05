The White Lotus Star Addresses a Possible Season 3 Return (Exclusive)

HBO's The White Lotus was first envisioned as being a series that would tell entirely standalone stories each season, but when Jennifer Coolidge reprised her Season 1 role in Season 2, it sparked speculation about what other characters could make a comeback in future seasons. Actor Jake Lacy recently expressed his passion for series creator Mike White, noting that not only would he be willing to come back to the program, but that he would gladly appear as a background actor or even just work behind the scenes in order to collaborate with White again. Lacy can next be seen in Apples Never Fall, which premieres on Peacock on March 14th.

"I loved making that, and I adore Mike White, both as a person and as a creative mind. So, I would absolutely go back," Lacy confirmed to ComicBook.com of his interest in returning to the series. "I had texted Molly Shannon, who played my mother, that I was hoping Mike would bring us back, but just in the background, like a panning shot and you just see her and I chewing out somebody else at a front desk and that's it. There's no big story arc, it's just that you go like, 'They're still out here doing their thing. What is wrong with the world?' That little bit. But I would do anything for Mike, you know what I mean? That character, another character, give them a ride to the airport, whatever."

Lacy joked about working for craft services on the series and "not telling him. He's like, 'Hey.' 'Hey, what's up man? If you need me to jump in, I can always, I got the polo in the car, so it's under my shirt.'"

Currently, Natasha Rothwell's Belinda is the only character who is set to return for the upcoming Season 3, with it being possible she could be joined by other former stars.

Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's darkest secrets begin to surface.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of The White Lotus. Apples Never Fall premieres on Peacock on March 14th.

Would you like the actor to return to the series? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.