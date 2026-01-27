14 Years Later, the Arrowverse Is Still the Best Live-Action Superhero Franchise Of All Time

It’s been 14 years since Arrow premiered and kicked off The CW’s Arrowverse, but it remains the best live-action superhero franchise of all time. That might be a controversial statement, especially when the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe exist. However, while the CW franchise is less grandiose than both, it surpasses them in other areas — and those strengths give it the greatest legacy.

The Arrowverse may have started with Arrow in 2012, but it spun out to include numerous live-action series over the next decade. From equally well-known titles, like The Flash, to underrated superhero shows like Black Lightning, the Arrowverse had a lot to offer. And despite the constraints that accompany network TV, its scope and ambition rivaled that of the early MCU. Meanwhile, it provided a more connected and reliable take on the characters from DC Comics than the DCEU at the time. Looking back, it’s impressive just how much it accomplished.

The Arrowverse Is the Most Ambitious Live-Action Superhero Franchise

The Arrowverse never had the big-screen budget and mainstream attention that the MCU and DCU (er…DCEU, at the time) commanded, but in many ways, it was more ambitious than both. Through its live-action shows, the CW franchise managed to bring so many DC characters to the screen. Many of them were lesser-known players, too, especially those who appeared in supporting roles throughout the Arrowverse’s run.

It was already exciting that heroes like the Green Arrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Supergirl were helming their own shows. It was a nice change of pace from the many adaptations led by A-list supes like Superman, Batman, ad Wonder Woman. However, the Arrowverse bringing in lesser-known villains and sidekicks really made it special. Over the years, it allowed comic fans to enjoy many characters and storylines they’d never dreamed of seeing on-screen.

The CW franchise also weaved these stories together in compelling ways, with the Arrowverse delivering many great crossovers throughout its 12-year run. It did an impressive job of tying all its threads together, maintaining a better consistency than the DCEU had throughout the 2010s. Given it’s fresh takes on the comics and better overlap, the Arrowverse forged a greater legacy than DC’s movie franchise (though that could change as James Gunn’s DCU continues).

In fact, its scope was more on par with that of the MCU at the time, which also popularized lesser-known characters and did a great job of connecting them. The Arrowverse tackled relevant real-world topics earlier and more outwardly than the MCU, though, covering everything from mental health to wealth and racial inequality. And it handled its multiverse better than the MCU has, even if it lost traction by the time it really got into it.

Yes, the Arrowverse Lost Momentum – But All Superhero Franchises Have Their Lows

The reason stating the Arrowverse is the best live-action superhero franchise is likely to receive some side-eye is because it fell off towards the end. However, all superhero franchises have their low points, so the Arrowverse isn’t exceptional in that regard. The MCU is currently in the midst of a similar loss of momentum after the Infinity Saga. And the DCU is finally picking up, but that’s after years of up and down performance. At its heights, the Arrowverse surpassed both franchises in some regards. And its best chapters, like the early seasons of Arrow and The Flash, are truly unforgettable.

There are highs from later as well. And the franchise might have found its footing again if it hadn’t ended when it did. There was still untapped potential there, but external circumstances pushed the Arrowverse towards its conclusion. It holds up incredibly well in hindsight, but its status as the best franchise would be uncontestable if it had managed a comeback.

The Arrowverse Could Have Had an Even Greater Legacy If It Hadn’t Ended So Soon

It’s a shame the Arrowverse ended following the COVID-19 pandemic and Nexstar’s acquisition of the CW, as its legacy could have been even stronger with more time. Although it had begun to lose steam when things wrapped up, there were promising projects that could have revitalized the franchise. Green Arrows and the Canaries, the planned DC spinoff that never came to be, and a follow-up to John Diggle’s Green Lantern twist are just some of the things that could have returned it to its former glory. Even still, it’s just as worthy of recognition as the MCU and DCU — if not more so.

