Marvel’s VisionQuest Taps The Batman’s Oscar-Winning Composer’s Son to Handle Its Score

Marvel has named its music composer for the upcoming MCU series VisionQuest. This movie is the third part of an MCU Disney+ trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. The second series, Agatha All Along, showed the fallout in Westview after the Scarlet Witch freed the town and left Agatha stranded there without her memory. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed what happened to Wanda, albeit in a movie and not as part of the Disney+ world of shows. Now, VisionQuest will show what happened to Vision after he flew away at the end of WandaVision, as well as follow up on several other AI characters from MCU movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has hired Mick Giacchino to score VisionQuest, and he has a legacy in comic book movies. Mick is Michael Giacchino’s son. Michael Giacchino won an Oscar for scoring Up and also earned an Oscar nomination for Ratatouille. He also scored The Incredibles and The Batman, both of which earned him a Grammy nomination. Additionally, Michael Giacchino scored Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, while also directing an episode of Werewolf by Night.

What Has Mick Giacchino Done In The Past?

Image Courtesy of HBO MAX

While it’s nice to see what Michael Giacchino has done in his career, it is his son who got the job on VisionQuest. The good news is that Mick Giacchino has also seen some great success in his career. Mick worked on The Batman with his dad and delivered some additional music for that movie. He also scored The Skeleton Key and worked on The Muppets Mayhem and Zootopia+. However, his biggest success came when he won a Primetime Emmy Award for HBO and DC’s The Penguin.

VisionQuest not only follows what happened to Vision after WandaVision, but it also brings several AI creations from the MCU into the series. James Spader returns as Ultron following his last appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In that movie, Vision seemingly killed Ultron, but there is no telling what actually happened to the AI that controlled the MCU villain. Also joining the movie is Emily Hampshire as EDITH (from Spider-Man: Far From Home), FRIDAY (Iron Man’s AI after JARVIS), and James D’Arcy as JARVIS.

With the storyline following the different AI computers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are some obvious storylines from the comics that it could follow. This includes Iron Man 2020, which featured the Robot Revolution storyline. It might also reveal the Scarlet Witch’s fate as well as that of Wiccan, since her other child, Speed, will appear in the movie. This makes the music score an interesting thing to consider, thanks mostly to the computer basis for the story, and Mick Giacchino might be the perfect man for the job.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!