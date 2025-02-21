Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Huge Plans for Its 20th Anniversary

Sorry to make you feel old, but Avatar: The Last Airbender is turning 20 this year. First released in 2005, the hit Nickelodeon animated series following Avatar Aang’s mission to restore peace to a divided world is often considered one of the greatest TV shows ever made, and enjoys repeated binge-watches from new and long-time fans even after two decades. This year you can make your binge-watch a little bit different. To celebrate The Last Airbender‘s 20th Anniversary, Avatar Studios and Paramount have unveiled a lot of new original content for fans to devour.

As well as the return of a fan-favorite podcast (more on that below), brand new animated shorts set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be released on the show’s official YouTube channel. Check out more details about the new shorts below.

New Avatar: The Last Airbender Shorts Will Be Released for Free

There’s only one thing better than new Avatar: The Last Airbender content… free Avatar: The Last Airbender content. Per a press release from Avatar Studios, the show’s official YouTube channel will host new animated shorts based on the beloved original show. Two series of shorts have been unveiled so far.

The first is a 10-episode series of chibi-style shorts. These animated shorts will depict popular scenes from the original series in the adorable chibi animation style — imagine a far cuter version of the Ember Island Players. The second set of shorts will put a new spin on the series and closely relates to another new release celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary.

Avatar Legends: Battleground: The World of Avatar will be a new battlegrounds-style game hosted on Roblox. Per the official description, players can “become a bending master and choose between Water, Earth, Fire or Air to unleash your favorite abilities.” Tying into the new game will be a new series of shorts, released on YouTube, using the Roblox engine. As well as recreating famous scenes from the show, the Avatar Legends: Battlegrounds shorts will also tell some new stories set in the Avatar universe.

The Official Avatar: The Last Airbender Podcast Is Coming Back

Alongside the new animated shorts, the immensely popular Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast has been renewed for a fourth season. Dante Basco (Prince Zuko) and Janet Varney (Avatar Korra) will sit down once again for an episode-by-episode re-watch and commentary, this time focusing on The Legend of Korra. The fourth season of the podcast will run for 30 episodes, with production currently ongoing. No release date has been revealed.

To top it all off, fans also have a brand-new animated series to look forward to. Avatar: Seven Havens is the next series in The Last Airbender franchise. The show will follow the Avatar after Korra, who has to put the world back together after a cataclysmic event at the end of Korra’s time as the Avatar. No release date has been revealed for Seven Havens.

Are you excited to see your favorite Avatar: The Last Airbender scenes depicted in chibi form, or are you getting ready for the next season of Braving the Elements? Let us know in the comments below.