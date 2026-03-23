27-Part Detective Series On Peacock Is TV Supremacy On Full Display

There’s a plethora of detective shows on TV, but a 27-part cop series on Peacock is the definition of TV supremacy. Law enforcement-based stories have been a tried and tested narrative sandbox for years. It remains ever popular on all forms of small-screen storytelling.

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For traditional broadcasters like CBS, ABC, and NBC, with NCIS, FBI, and The Rookie not only successful long-running shows, but they’re also big enough to birth several spinoffs. On streaming and cable, grittier versions exist, with Netflix’s The Night Agent, HBO’s True Detective, and Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution. That said, there’s one particular detective series that is a cut above the rest.

No Other Show Tackles Heinous Crimes Except For Law & Order: SVU

In 1999, Dick Wolf expanded his Law & Order universe by launching Law & Order: SVU — its first spinoff. Nearly 30 years later, it’s easy to forget that the series is an offshoot, considering how it has surpassed the flagship in notoriety. Since its debut, Mariska Hargitay and the Manhattan Special Victims Unit have been a staple of NBC’s weekly offerings. Aside from being the longest-running scripted show that is still on air, Law & Order: SVU separates itself from its peers by being the only detective show tackling heinous crimes.

Its peers investigate murders, robberies, and even terrorist attacks, but Law & Order: SVU‘s case pool is specific to sexually oriented crimes, including rape, child sexual abuse, human trafficking, and domestic violence. Olivia Benson and her team also handle non-sexual offenses against the vulnerable population, such as the disabled and elderly. While all incidents are tragic, there’s something extra dark about the kind of cases that Law & Order: SVU tackles, especially since some of its primary characters also have histories with such heinous crimes.

After 27 Years, Law & Order: SVU Continues To Deliver Compelling Stories Every Week

Being on the air for 27 years and producing 588 episodes thus far, what makes Law & Order: SVU‘s run more impressive is how it manages to deliver compelling narratives week after week. While other procedurals run out of plots to tell, resulting in recycling stories, the cop show, which is available to stream in its entirety on Peacock, has managed to be creative with its cases. A big part of it is prioritizing its procedural aspect while still moving its personal plots forward. Beyond that, the show is also known for being a launching pad for so many actors’ careers in Hollywood.

Admittedly, it’s scary and infuriating to think that there are so many ways perpetrators victimize, especially since the show is known for its ripped-from-the-headlines approach to its storytelling. However, by telling these stories, Law & Order: SVU has somewhat become informative for its avid viewers, as its cases, while still fictional, offer them advice on dealing with a similar situation, if they ever find themselves in one.

Right now, NBC has yet to officially decide on the show’s future beyond Law & Order: SVU season 27. However, it’s safe to assume that the series will eventually be greenlit for the next cycle. Meanwhile, fans can catch up on it via streaming and even on various reruns on TV.

Law & Order: SVU is available to stream on Peacock.

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