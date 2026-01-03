9 Years After it Ended, I Still Miss This Hit Series That Changed Its Genre’s Formula

Sometimes it feels like if you’ve seen one forensic drama, you’ve seen them all. However, every now and then, a new series comes out that breaks the formula, changing the genre as we know it. In 2005, that formula-breaking series was Bones. Bones was a police procedural drama that debuted on September 13, 2005, and ran until 2017. Unlike those that came before, this drama took a close look at forensic anthropology and archeology; in other words, it looked at the bones of different mysteries. Naturally, that was just one part that made Bones so compelling, as it also provided an expansive and lovable cast.

Bones revolves around forensic anthropologist Temperance “Bones” Brennan and her FBI partner, Special Agent Seeley Booth. They’re an unlikely pair, and their chemistry was enough to sustain more than a decade of episodes. And while their ending came in 2017, I really wish the discussion of a revival in 2025 would turn into something tangible.

Bones Was An Adaptation that Spanned 246 Episodes

Hard as it may be to believe, September just gone marked the 20th anniversary of the first episode of Bones. That first episode was the start of something great, as the series eventually reached over 200 total episodes. Notably, Bones is based on a forensic anthropology novel series written by Kathy Reichs. Reichs also happens to be the producer of Bones, which explains how this series kept to the heart of the story.

While Bones may be an adaptation of the novels, it isn’t afraid to acknowledge that fact. In the show, Temperance is a successful author who writes about an anthropologist named Kathy Reichs. Life imitates art, and art imitates life. Bones isn’t your ordinary police procedural. This series is full of sarcasm, science, and sass. The mind behind it all, Kathy Reichs, is a real-life forensic anthropologist, and that fact shines through in many ways, including the core premise of the series.

Bones and her crew work for the Jeffersonian Institute, a fictional building that seemingly specializes in all things historical and forensic. It’s the perfect setting for a bunch of highly specialized scientists. Alongside the leading lady, there was a forensic artist (Angela), an entomologist (Hodgins), an archaeologist (Goodman), a pathologist (Camille), plus an intern who specialized in forensic anthropology and applied engineering. The brain power on this team was real, even if all the science wasn’t entirely accurate all the time.

In addition to the scientific themes of the series, Bones is unafraid to play with witty characters. Doctor Brennan is as blunt as can be, Booth is the quippy comic relief hero, Hodgins is the king of sarcasm, and Can and Angela are equally sharp and sassy. The whole series is full of brainy banter with a touch of sarcastic levity, adding a whole new tone to the genre.

Bones Perfectly Blended Crime and Personal Drama

Most long-running forensic series tend to feel a bit formulaic after a while. Crime happens, people rush in to solve the mystery, and then the episode ends. That’s not quite how things worked on Bones, as while mysteries were found and solved, there was plenty more going on behind the scenes. Bones combined character-driven arcs with personal stories, witty banter, romantic drama, and longer-running threats.

In other words, there was always something happening outside of the primary mystery for this show. One of the most beloved elements of the series had to be the opposites attract romance between Booth and Bones, but that’s far from the only subplot that appeared throughout. Each secondary character had their own motivations, background, and plot.

Over the course of 12 seasons, Bones and her crew went through massive amounts of character development. Bones learning how to express herself and trust others was a major point of the series, as was Zack’s fall and redemption. We’re not going to pretend that every twist or subplot was well-received by the fans, but it created a story that stuck in our hearts nonetheless. It’s safe to say that while Bones may have just turned 20 years old, it is still a comfort show that many fans rely on.

