Hulu Adds Hit Medical Drama That Already Has Over 100 Episodes

There are still a few weeks before Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 returns to ABC this fall, and an even longer wait for HBO’s breakout hit The Pitt’s January 2026 Season 2 return, but TV fans can now binge through more than 100 episodes of another heart-pounding medical drama. Hulu just added all available episodes of the show to its streaming platform. The Disney-backed streamer has been updating its content catalog with new shows and movies for August 2025, but this can’t-miss series wasn’t included on the list.

The show in question is Heart Beat, an Indian Tamil-language medical drama that originally aired on JioStar. Heart Beat follows the lives of doctors at RK Multispeciality Hospital as the deal with both medical and personal challenges. The series joined Hulu this week, with all 100 episodes of Season 1 and 48 episodes of Season 2 now streaming.

The Hotstar production premiered in 2024 and is a must-watch for fans of TV medical dramas after it drew comparisons to other big-name medical shows like Grey’s Anatomy and New Amsterdam. IndiaGlitz described the show as “an engaging journey to life and love in the high-stakes world of healthcare” that “emerges as a well-crafted series that expertly navigates the complexities of hospital life while delivering a compelling narrative and memorable characters.”

The show has also been well-received by fans and holds an 8.4 out of 10-star rating on IMDb, where viewers have dubbed it “one of the best Tamil series” that features an “emotional” and “beautiful” plot.

Written by Deepak Sundarrajan, who directs alongside Abdul Kabeez, Heart Beat stars Deepa Balu as Dr.Reena Vijay, Anumol as Dr.Radhi Thiyagarajan, and Charukesh as Arjun. Yogalakshmi, Sabaresh, RG Ram, Padine Kumar, Sharmila Thapa, Sarvhaa, Chandrasekar Koneru, Diyansh K, and Riya Manoj also star. Heart Beat is available to stream on Hulu now.

New on Hulu

Heart Beat is far from the only show freshly streaming on Hulu. As August arrived, the streamer began stocking its library with fresh TV shows and movies. See the full list of Hulu’s August 1st arrivals below.

